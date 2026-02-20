Everything You Can Recycle Starting Today! New Blue Bin Rules Explained (2026)

Are you throwing away items that could actually be recycled? Starting today, your blue bin is about to get a whole lot more useful!

The rules governing what you can toss into your recycling bin have officially expanded, thanks to a major shift in how recycling is funded across the province. Get ready to rethink what's trash and what's treasure! The good news is that the provincial blue box program has transitioned, placing the financial responsibility for recycling squarely on the shoulders of the producers themselves. This change has paved the way for accepting a wider range of materials.

You can still recycle everything you were already recycling before, so don't worry about any take-backs. But here's the exciting part: a whole new category of items is now fair game.

Think about all those flexible plastic food bags and wrappers that you used to have to throw away. Bread bags, produce bags, frozen food wrappers, snack wrappers, cereal box liners, milk bags, and even drink pouches can all now be happily deposited into your blue bin. It’s a small change that can make a big difference!

Large plastic bags, which often felt like a recycling grey area, are officially on the approved list. And coffee lovers, rejoice! Coffee packaging, including coffee bags, those convenient takeout coffee cups and lids, and even empty and rinsed coffee pods, can now be recycled. Imagine the impact of keeping all that out of landfills!

Even your bathroom habits can become more environmentally friendly. Toothpaste tubes, those pesky floss containers, and deodorant tubes can now be recycled. Every little bit helps, right?

Single-use food items, which are so prevalent in our busy lives, also get a green light. Takeout containers, cutlery, cups, lids, and straws can all go into the blue box. And medicine users, don't forget those blister packs! Even the ones that hold small electronics are now recyclable.

And this is the part most people miss: Paper laminates, like those found on ice cream cartons, which previously seemed unrecyclable, can now be processed. Styrofoam cups, trays, egg cartons, and even packing peanuts are also welcome additions to your recycling bin.

But here's where it gets controversial... While the list of accepted items is growing, some things still don't belong in the blue bin. Hardcover books, window glass or cups, and plastic toys are still off-limits. And don't forget that alcoholic beverage containers should be returned to participating retailers for deposit refunds.

To stay completely up-to-date and avoid any confusion, the city recommends downloading the Guelph Waste app or using the Waste Wizard tool on the city website. These resources can quickly clarify any doubts you have about specific items.

What do you think about these expanded recycling rules? Are there any specific items you wish were recyclable that still aren't? Do you believe producers should bear the full financial burden of recycling, or should consumers also contribute financially? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!