Every Nebraska Cornhusker First-Round NFL Draft Pick in History (2026)

In the rich history of Nebraska football, the draft has been a stage where greatness is measured. With 34 players selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, the Huskers have left an indelible mark on the league. From the iconic Johnny Rodgers to the formidable Ndamukong Suh, these players have not only worn the scarlet and cream but have also achieved remarkable success in the NFL. This article delves into the stories of these exceptional athletes, highlighting their impact both on and off the field.

A Legacy of Excellence

The Nebraska football program has a long-standing tradition of producing top-tier talent, and the NFL Draft is a testament to this. With 34 first-round selections, the Huskers are ranked 12th all-time in total NFL draft picks. This achievement is a testament to the program's ability to develop players who are not only skilled but also ready for the challenges of the professional game.

The Early Years

The story of Nebraska's first-round picks begins in the 1930s with Sam Francis and Lloyd Cardwell. Francis, a versatile athlete who excelled in both football and track, was the first Husker to be drafted in the first round. His success on the field, including an All-American honor and an Olympic appearance, set the tone for future Nebraska stars.

Cardwell, a native of Seward, Nebraska, followed in Francis' footsteps, becoming the seventh overall pick in the 1937 NFL Draft. His career as a football coach at Omaha University further solidified his connection to the game he loved.

The Golden Age of Nebraska Football

The 1960s and 1970s marked a golden age for Nebraska football, with several players making their mark in the NFL. Bob Brown, a unanimous All-American, led the Huskers to their first-ever Big Eight championship. His success in the NFL, including six Pro Bowl appearances, earned him induction into both the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Lloyd Voss, a defensive end, was the 13th overall pick in the 1964 NFL Draft. His nine-year professional career, including six with the Pittsburgh Steelers, showcased his versatility and impact on the field.

The Modern Era

The modern era of Nebraska football has seen the rise of players like Jerry Tagge, Jeff Kinney, and Larry Jacobson. Tagge, a quarterback with multiple Nebraska passing records, played seven seasons in the NFL and the Canadian Football League. Kinney, a prolific rusher, set Nebraska school records for career rushing yards and touchdowns before being drafted in the first round.

Jacobson, a standout on Nebraska's national championship teams, became the first major award winner for the Huskers, capturing the Outland Trophy. His success in the NFL, including a draft pick by the New York Giants, further solidified his legacy.

The Contemporary Stars

In recent years, Nebraska has continued to produce top-tier talent, with players like Johnny Rodgers, John Dutton, and Tom Ruud making their mark in the NFL. Rodgers, a Heisman Trophy winner, is still tied for fourth all-time in college football history for punt return touchdowns. Dutton, a defensive lineman, played 14 seasons in the pros, earning All-America honors along the way.

Ruud, a 1997 Nebraska Football Hall of Fame inductee, played five seasons in the NFL. His sons, Bo and Barrett, have followed in his footsteps, achieving success with the Big Red.

The Modern-Day Icons

The 21st century has seen the rise of modern-day icons like Fabian Washington, Adam Carriker, and Ndamukong Suh. Washington, an All-Big 12 selection, spent seven years in the NFL, totaling impressive statistics. Carriker, a two-time Lombardi Award Watch List member, played seven seasons in the NFL, earning recognition for his defensive prowess.

Suh, arguably the greatest defensive player in Nebraska school history, was selected second overall in the 2010 NFL Draft. His 13-year career as a pro, including a Super Bowl championship, earned him numerous accolades, solidifying his place among the all-time greats.

The Recent Picks

The most recent first-round pick in Nebraska football history is Prince Amukamara, who was selected 19th overall by the New York Giants in the 2011 NFL Draft. After 11 seasons as a pro, Amukamara retired as a Super Bowl champion, leaving a lasting impact on the league.

In conclusion, the Nebraska first-round picks in the NFL Draft represent a rich tapestry of talent and achievement. From the early years to the modern era, these players have not only worn the scarlet and cream but have also achieved remarkable success in the NFL. Their stories serve as a testament to the program's ability to develop players who are not only skilled but also ready for the challenges of the professional game.