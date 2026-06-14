Every Car Revealed in the New Forza Horizon 6 Trailer! (Japan Edition) (2026)

The Arcade Racing Scene is Dying, But Forza Horizon 6 Just Revived My Hope

If you’ve been keeping an eye on the arcade racing game landscape lately, you’ll notice it’s been a bit of a wasteland. Need For Speed is on an indefinite break, Midnight Club hasn’t graced our screens in over a decade, and it’s starting to feel like the genre is on life support. But here’s where it gets exciting: Forza Horizon 6 is heading to Japan, and the latest trailer has just dropped, giving us a tantalizing glimpse into what could be the game that reignites our passion for this genre. And this is the part most people miss—it’s not just about the cars; it’s about the experience, the culture, and the sheer joy of racing.

Let me take you back to 2012, when the original Forza Horizon captured my heart. It was a perfect storm of everything I loved: fast cars, pulsating electronic music, the festival vibe, and an infectious optimism. While later installments have had their highs and lows—critically acclaimed for their gameplay but occasionally criticized for ditching Rob Da Bank’s music curation—the series has undeniably become a defining force in gaming. But here’s where it gets controversial: Can Forza Horizon 6 truly live up to the hype, or is it just another entry in a series that’s lost its way? Let’s dive in.

After years of fans begging for a deep dive into Japanese car culture, Playground Games has finally delivered. Forza Horizon 6 promises the largest open world in the series, dynamic weather, extensive customization, and, of course, a garage full of dream cars. The new gameplay teaser trailer is out, and it’s a feast for the eyes.

Right from the start, the trailer hits hard. We see Dan Burkett’s Formula Drift Mk4 Supra tandeming with Frederic Aasbo’s Rockstar Energy Mk5 Supra—a sight that’s sure to get any drift enthusiast’s heart racing. But here’s the thing: Formula Drift isn’t the be-all and end-all of Japanese drifting. Enter the S15 Nissan Silvia and the JZX100 Toyota Chaser, two icons of Japan’s drift scene, carving up a mountain pass with precision. And this is the part most people miss—these cars aren’t just about speed; they’re about culture and heritage.

Next up, the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato makes an appearance, a wild creation from one of the world’s most audacious carmakers. Imagine taking a V10-powered supercar, raising its ride height, and fitting it with 186-mph all-terrain tires. It’s absurd, but in the best way possible. If off-road supercars aren’t your thing, don’t worry—the trailer also showcases a lineup of track monsters: the Ferrari 488 Pista, Aston Martin Valhalla, Porsche 911 GT3 RS, and Aston Martin Valkyrie, ready to tear up the freeway.

The trailer then takes us to what looks like the iconic Daikoku Futo parking lot, a mecca for car enthusiasts. Spot the Nissan GT-R Nismo, Lamborghini Huracans, and an S14 Nissan Silvia. But here’s where it gets even better: the next shot features an EK9 Honda Civic Type R, a Nissan Fairlady Z Nismo, and the incredibly cool WC34 Nissan Stagea. That Stagea, with its RB-series straight-six and Skyline front suspension, is the ultimate JDM family car—a sleeper that’s sure to spark debates among purists.

And we’re only ten seconds into the trailer! There’s so much more to unpack, like the classic Honda Civic darting through a forest, or the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, a 720-horsepower beast with a Nürburgring lap time that rivals the Corvette ZR1X. But here’s where it gets controversial: With so many cars and features, is Forza Horizon 6 trying to do too much, or is it striking the perfect balance?

From the GR86 and Kenmeri Nissan Skyline GT-R to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and Honda Beat, the trailer is a love letter to car enthusiasts. And let’s not forget the Toyota GR GT, the game’s cover car, which represents the cutting edge of Japanese automotive engineering. But what about the classics? The Honda City and Autozam AZ-1 remind us why ’80s and ’90s cars hold a special place in our hearts.

The trailer also teases insane customization options, like a Miata with a V10 engine and turbos where its headlights should be. It’s the kind of madness we’ve been missing since Need For Speed went on hiatus. And speaking of madness, the inclusion of RWB-style Porsche 911s and the Sierra Sierra Enterprises Lancer Evolution VIII time attack car is sure to divide opinions. Are these additions a nod to car culture, or just gimmicks?

Finally, the trailer ends with a drag race lineup that’s nothing short of epic: the Acura NSX Type-S, Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion, Ariel Atom V8, and more. It’s a car enthusiast’s dream come true. But here’s the question: Will Forza Horizon 6 live up to the hype, or will it fall short of our sky-high expectations?

One thing’s for sure: Forza Horizon 6 looks like the arcade racer we’ve been waiting for. While I’m still a bit bittersweet about the Forza Motorsport series being on pause, games like Assetto Corsa and Le Mans Ultimate are filling the sim racing void. But on consoles, where wheel support is limited, an open-world racer like Forza Horizon 6 is exactly what we need—a game that lets us relive the joy of arcade racing we fell in love with as kids. Arriving on May 19, this is one game I’m genuinely excited for. But what about you? Is Forza Horizon 6 the game that will save the arcade racing genre, or is it just another entry in a crowded field? Let’s debate in the comments!