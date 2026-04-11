Everton vs Manchester United: Team News, Injuries, and Predictions | Premier League 2026 (2026)

Get ready for an exciting update on the Everton trip, football fans!

The Battle for Fitness: Unveiling the Everton Squad's Status

In a highly anticipated media appearance, Michael Carrick broke his two-week silence to give us a sneak peek into the upcoming Everton clash. With 13 days since our last game, a 1-1 draw against West Ham United, the squad's readiness is a hot topic.

Injury Woes and Comeback Trails

The boss addressed the elephant in the room: the state of his squad. Patrick Chinazaekpere Dorgu, who suffered a muscle injury during our thrilling 3-2 win over Arsenal in January, is still on the sidelines. Matthijs de Ligt and Mason Mount have also been missing, but there's a glimmer of hope. Michael revealed that Mason is inching closer to a return, and de Ligt is making progress in his recovery from a back issue that's kept him out since November.

"Mason's getting there. We've been patient with him, and we'll continue to be. He's an integral part of the team, and we want him back fit and ready to make an impact."

As for de Ligt, Carrick added, "He's working towards it, but he's a bit behind Mason in terms of recovery. We're taking it slow and steady with him."

Everton's Team News: A Fortnight of Absences

The Toffees, too, have had a break from action, their last game being a 2-1 home defeat to Bournemouth on February 10th. David Moyes will hold a press conference later today, but two key players are confirmed absentees for the United game.

Jake O'Brien is suspended after his red card against Bournemouth, and Jack Grealish is out for the rest of the campaign following foot surgery. However, Seamus Coleman, who missed the reverse fixture, is fit and available, according to Moyes.

"Seamus is good to go. We have options, and we'll move on from the O'Brien incident. These things happen."

So, there you have it, folks! An insightful look into the squad's fitness ahead of the Everton trip. But here's where it gets controversial... What impact will these injuries and suspensions have on the game? And this is the part most people miss... How will the managers tactically navigate these challenges?

Share your thoughts in the comments! Are you excited for the match? Who do you think will make a difference on the pitch?