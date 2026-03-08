Everton Transfer Rumors: Sunderland Manager's Take on Wilson Isidor's Future (2026)

The Transfer Tug-of-War: Sunderland's Striker Dilemma Sparks Intrigue!

Sunderland's head coach, Regis Le Bris, is navigating a complex situation involving Wilson Isidor, a striker who has caught the eye of Everton. It's a classic transfer window quandary, where a player's desire for more game time clashes with a manager's need to maintain squad depth. But here's where it gets particularly interesting: Le Bris seems hesitant to let Isidor go unless he can secure a suitable replacement. This isn't just about one player; it's about the delicate balance of a team aiming for success.

Reports from the Mirror on January 23, 2026, suggest that Everton has made inquiries about Isidor's availability. This interest stems from his current standing in the Sunderland pecking order, where he finds himself behind Brian Brobbey and Eliezer Mayenda at the Stadium of Light. Isidor, a 25-year-old French forward, initially joined Sunderland from Zenit St Petersburg in August 2024 on a season-long loan. The deal included an option to make the move permanent, which was indeed finalized on February 1 of the following year. After playing a role in the Black Cats' promotion last season, Isidor has managed four goals in 21 appearances this term. However, he hasn't started a match since the 3-0 defeat against Manchester City on December 6.

Le Bris himself has acknowledged the player's feelings, stating, "For Wilson, I’ve had many conversations with him and his agent recently." He emphasized Isidor's value, calling him a "really good player, important for us, did really well in the past and for sure in the future as well." The coach highlighted the team's current positive momentum with Brian Brobbey in good form and both Eliezer Mayenda and Wilson Isidor ready to contribute. He also offered a nuanced perspective on player performance, noting, "It’s normal to have some difficult periods because they are still young, new in the league. So I don’t know if it’s possible to sustain the level for a whole season in this league, so it’s just normal to have different periods."

And this is the part most people miss: Le Bris understands Isidor's frustration. "Yes, sure [he is frustrated at the moment], which I think is acceptable, it's not new in professional life," he admitted. He sees this as a learning process for the player, drawing parallels to Isidor's performance last season, where he experienced a similar dynamic of starting well, facing challenges, and finishing strong. Le Bris stressed the importance of their open communication, stating, "I can explain what I expect from him, he can give me feedback about the set-up, what he finds difficult to get better, so I think this connection is really positive, even if he struggles a bit at the minute."

When pressed about whether Sunderland would need a replacement before allowing Isidor to leave, Le Bris offered a coy response: "That's a good question which I don’t want to answer." He then elaborated on the strategic necessity of having two strikers, especially in a league as demanding as the Premier League. "It’s important, I repeat, from my experience, to have two strikers. Then one a bit more versatile, because it was the case in League One, it’s the case even more in the Premier League... it’s so demanding for only one player you can sustain the level, because of the physicality, because of the strength of the opponents, so you need two to sustain the level. And one more versatile is always useful. So, our set-up at the minute is perfect."

