Everton's Malik Olayiwola Signs First Pro Contract After Shock First-Team Call-Up! (2026)

Everton's Rising Star: Teenager Signs Professional Deal After 'Surreal' Call-Up

14-year-old Everton midfielder Malik Olayiwola has signed his first professional contract, a deal until June 2028. This comes just two days after his 17th birthday, when he was surprisingly named in the senior matchday squad for Everton's FA Cup tie against Sunderland.

Olayiwola's journey to this point has been remarkable. He's gone from the Under-18s to the Under-21s and even onto the bench with the first team in a short span of time. His talent is evident, as he's already been capped by England youth teams at Under-15, Under-16, and Under-17 levels.

The young midfielder's confidence has soared since his call-up, and he's determined to make the most of his opportunities. He shared his thoughts on the experience, saying, 'That was surreal. Being around so many people you watch on TV, warming up and being in the same environment as them was crazy.'

Looking ahead, Olayiwola aims to continue his development and secure more minutes with the first team. He's eager to showcase his abilities and contribute to Everton's success, saying, 'I want to keep developing as a player but also try to get some minutes with the first team, as well as keep putting in good performances for the Under-21s.'

Everton's youth system is producing exceptional talent, and Olayiwola is a shining example of the club's success in nurturing young players. With his dedication and talent, he's poised to become a key player for Everton in the future.

