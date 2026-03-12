Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium Set to Host England vs Fiji Rugby Clash | Nations Championship 2025 (2026)

Imagine England’s rugby team playing a 'home' match outside Twickenham for the first time since 2019—and in a stadium typically associated with football. That’s exactly what could happen this July, as Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium emerges as the frontrunner to host England’s Nations Championship clash against Fiji. But here’s where it gets controversial: this isn’t just a simple venue change. It’s a strategic move by the host union to maximize revenue by shifting the game to a neutral ground. And this is the part most people miss: the Fiji Rugby Union reportedly requested the switch to England, despite the match originally being scheduled in South Africa. Why? Could it be a calculated effort to boost their financial gains, or is there more to the story?

The game, set for 11 July, is technically an away fixture for England, part of the inaugural Nations Championship following their opener against South Africa in Johannesburg. However, World Rugby, the Six Nations, and Sanzaar have all given their approval—with one condition: the match cannot take place at Twickenham, England’s traditional home ground, to maintain competitive integrity. While the contract isn’t signed yet, Everton’s 53,000-capacity stadium is the preferred choice, though negotiations are still ongoing. Other venues like Wembley, the Emirates, and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium are unavailable due to prior bookings, and Manchester’s clubs haven’t been approached.

See Also
Tomas Francis Signs with Sale Sharks: A Welsh Prop's Journey to ManchesterBulls Stun Edinburgh! United Rugby Championship Comeback Win | URC HighlightsSaracens vs Bath: Champions Cup Last-16 Preview | Glasgow Warriors Stun Saracens 28-3Castleford Tigers Injury Update: Semi Valemei's Hamstring Setback - 2026 Season Impact?

Why does this matter? England matches away from Twickenham are rare, and the Rugby Football Union is quietly thrilled to take the team on the road. The last time this happened was in 2019, when England played a World Cup warm-up at Newcastle’s St James’ Park. Before that, a 2015 World Cup pool game against Uruguay was held at the Etihad Stadium. World Rugby’s approval reportedly stems from Fiji’s lack of suitable venues and a desire to support smaller unions financially. Yet, this raises questions: Is this a fair move, or does it give England an unintended advantage by playing on familiar soil?

See Also
Unveiling the 2026 Championship Play-Off Structure: A 10-Team Battle for Glory

Everton’s Bramley-Moore Dock stadium has quickly established itself as a multi-sport hub. It hosted a sold-out rugby league Ashes Test between England and Australia in November and will welcome the Super League’s Magic Weekend in July. Scotland also chose it for a friendly against Côte d’Ivoire in March as part of their World Cup preparations. Despite this, Everton and the Six Nations have remained tight-lipped on the matter.

Meanwhile, England’s Six Nations preparations have hit a snag. Second-choice loosehead Fin Baxter needs foot surgery, ruling him out indefinitely. He was set to join the squad’s training camp in Girona ahead of their 7 February opener against Wales but will now focus on rehabilitation. Adding to the woes, tighthead Will Stuart is out for the entire tournament with a ruptured Achilles, and Asher Opoku-Fordjour is sidelined after shoulder surgery. Harlequins’ Jack Kenningham has joined England’s training squad, while Ben Curry remains at Sale for injury recovery.

So, what do you think? Is moving Fiji’s 'home' game to England a fair play for financial growth, or does it tilt the scales unfairly? And how will England’s injury setbacks impact their Six Nations campaign? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments!

Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium Set to Host England vs Fiji Rugby Clash | Nations Championship 2025 (2026)

References

Top Articles
Apply for Groundsperson Role at Dundee Football Club
Azerbaijan Starts Gas Deliveries to Germany & Austria | Europe's Energy Shift 2024
Hades II Analysis: Why Its Story Struggles to Fit the Roguelike Genre
Latest Posts
Worcestershire to get 5,500 new homes in new town
TV and Streaming Guide: Friday, January 16, 2026 | What's Premiering and Returning
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Geoffrey Lueilwitz

Last Updated:

Views: 6068

Rating: 5 / 5 (80 voted)

Reviews: 87% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Geoffrey Lueilwitz

Birthday: 1997-03-23

Address: 74183 Thomas Course, Port Micheal, OK 55446-1529

Phone: +13408645881558

Job: Global Representative

Hobby: Sailing, Vehicle restoration, Rowing, Ghost hunting, Scrapbooking, Rugby, Board sports

Introduction: My name is Geoffrey Lueilwitz, I am a zealous, encouraging, sparkling, enchanting, graceful, faithful, nice person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.