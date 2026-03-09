Everton's AI-Managed Transfer Window: Michael Keane Exit & £30m Winger Arrival! (2026)

Imagine a football club handing over the reins of its transfer window to artificial intelligence. Sounds like science fiction, right? But that's exactly what we did with Everton FC, as the January transfer window ticks down to its final hours. With David Moyes' side still in the market for last-minute deals, we tasked an AI with orchestrating the Toffees' moves before the February 2nd deadline. The results? A series of bold, data-driven recommendations that could reshape the club's fortunes—and spark plenty of debate among fans.

Here’s where it gets controversial: AI doesn’t just suggest signings; it also identifies players to offload, like Michael Keane, whose contract expires in June 2026. The reasoning? Selling him now could recoup a fee and trim the wage bill, avoiding a summer exodus. But is this the right call for a player who’s been a defensive stalwart? And this is the part most people miss: AI isn’t just about numbers—it’s about strategy. For instance, it recommends rejecting Lazio’s late interest in Tim Iroegbunam to maintain midfield stability. Bold move, but is it too conservative?

Let’s dive into the AI’s playbook. First up, it champions the signing of Youssef En-Nesyri from Fenerbahce, citing his physicality as a perfect fit for Moyes’ attacking style. If that falls through, AC Milan’s Santiago Giménez is the backup plan. Next, it addresses Jack Grealish’s absence by targeting Lyon’s Malick Fofana, a £30 million creative force who could replicate Grealish’s magic. But here’s the kicker: AI doesn’t stop at star signings. It identifies Lyon’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles as an immediate fix for Everton’s right-back woes, while Genoa’s Brooke Norton-Cuffy is flagged as a long-term prospect. Is this the right balance between now and later?

The AI also suggests adding Hayden Hackney as a high-stamina box-to-box midfielder, complementing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s return from injury. And in a truly ambitious move, it proposes Sunderland’s Robin Roefs as Jordan Pickford’s eventual successor. But here’s the question: Can a club really trust AI to make such critical decisions? Or is the human touch irreplaceable in football’s high-stakes transfer market?

What do you think? Is AI the future of football transfers, or does it miss the intangible qualities that make players—and teams—great? Let us know in the comments below. And while you’re at it, check out our deeper dive into Everton’s transfer saga: Everton could green-light late January transfer – but only if one condition is met.

Everton's AI-Managed Transfer Window: Michael Keane Exit & £30m Winger Arrival! (2026)

