Event Horizon: The Cult Classic Sci-Fi Horror That's Terrifying Fans on Paramount+ (2026)

Get ready to revisit one of the most polarizing sci-fi films of the ’90s—because what if a movie hated by critics and audiences alike upon release is now considered a misunderstood masterpiece? Paramount+ has just added Event Horizon to its streaming library, and trust me, this isn’t your average sci-fi flick. Arriving ahead of its highly anticipated comic book sequel, Event Horizon: Inferno, this cult classic is finally getting the spotlight it arguably deserved all along—but here’s where it gets controversial: was it ever truly a failure, or was it simply ahead of its time? Let’s dive in.

The ’90s were a golden era for science fiction, with blockbusters like Jurassic Park, The Matrix, and Terminator 2 dominating the box office. Yet, not every film could reach such heights. Event Horizon, directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, was a glaring example of this. Released in 1997 with a $60 million budget, it barely scraped together $42 million at the box office and earned a dismal 26% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics panned it as a gory, style-over-substance horror flick that failed to deliver on its promise. But here’s the twist: decades later, it’s now celebrated as a visionary masterpiece of sci-fi horror. How did this happen?

Set in 2047, Event Horizon follows a crew of astronauts led by Laurence Fishburne and Sam Neill, who investigate the reappearance of a missing spaceship. What they find is a vessel that’s essentially a “haunted house in space”—a concept so dark and disturbing it was unlike anything else in ’90s sci-fi. The film’s claustrophobic atmosphere, nightmarish imagery, and visceral body horror created some of the most terrifying moments in cinema history. Yet, upon its release, these elements were dismissed as excessive and gratuitous. But what if the very things that made it ‘bad’ in 1997 are what make it groundbreaking today?

And this is the part most people miss: Event Horizon wasn’t just a horror film; it was a bold experiment in blending cosmic dread with psychological terror. Its practical effects and gritty character dynamics grounded the film’s high-concept ideas, making the horror feel more real and immediate. Sure, it’s not for the faint of heart, but isn’t that the point? Horror is meant to push boundaries, and Event Horizon did just that—perhaps too far for its time.

Fast forward to today, and the tides have turned. Fans and critics alike now hail it as a criminally underrated gem, a film that was unfairly judged for being too ambitious. Its influence can be seen in modern sci-fi horror, from Sunshine to Life. So, was Event Horizon a failure, or was it simply a film that arrived too early? Is it possible that the very qualities that made it ‘bad’ in the ’90s are what make it essential viewing now?

Paramount+ has added Event Horizon alongside other genre favorites like 10 Cloverfield Lane, the Scream trilogy, The Crow, and Zodiac, making January a killer month for horror and sci-fi fans. But the real question is: will you give Event Horizon a chance? Or do you think its initial reception was justified?

