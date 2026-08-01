Evan King's Inspiring Tennis Comeback: From Coaching to ATP Finals (2026)

Evan King's tennis journey is a testament to resilience and unwavering self-belief. After a career-threatening slump, the 33-year-old has emerged stronger than ever, achieving his first tour-level title in 2025. But King's story is not just about personal triumph; it's also about the power of community and shared experiences. In this article, we explore how King's background in the Black tennis community has shaped his journey, and how he's now helping to foster the next generation of Black athletes in the sport. 'I had no reason to believe that, at 29 years old, having been Top 100 singles or doubles, and believe that my best tennis was ahead of me and not behind.'

King's tennis career began at the University of Michigan, where he was ranked second in all-time singles and combined wins. However, after a little over a year on tour, he found himself back on campus with his dreams in tatters. He struggled with the pressure of losing and decided to take a break from professional tennis. During this time, he returned to Ann Arbor to focus on coaching, serving as a Volunteer Assistant Coach between 2014-2016. But something was still missing.

One day, while training with the team, King played against Dennis Novolo, a former rival. He lost the match, which served as a wake-up call. King realized that he needed to change his approach and mindset if he wanted to return to professional tennis and achieve success.

'I decided to go after it again and do it in the correct way.'

King's shift in mentality helped him return to the tour and achieve some of the best singles results of his career. However, his true strength lies in doubles. From 2016-2020, King won a total of 16 doubles titles, including the 2016 Monterey Challenger title alongside Dennis Kudla. He won it again in 2017 with Christopher Eubanks, and some of his favorite memories came when he shared the court with childhood friend Nathan Pasha.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic forced King to reconsider his career. At 29 years old, he was still not in the Top 100 in singles or doubles, but he remained confident that his best tennis was ahead of him. 'You have to have just unrealistic expectations and belief in yourself, and I do still and I did then.'

King decided to focus on doubles, and at the start of the 2021 season, he competed primarily as a doubles player. He won consecutive Challenger titles in Zagreb and Biella, before making the third round of the US Open. While it took him until the 2023 season to break into the Top 100, he won a total of thirteen Challengers titles in that three-season period.

In 2025, King finally achieved his first tour-level title, partnering with Christian Harrison. The duo won the ATP Dallas 500, and went on to make the finals of the Delray Beach 250 and Acapulco 500. But King's success didn't stop there. He also made history alongside his childhood friend Taylor Townsend, making the Roland Garros finals and becoming the first African American to reach at least the quarter finals in a single event.

'I feel like Taylor's an unbelievable role model to Black kids to kids, to mothers to everybody. Like she's unbelievable at being a role model and showing what is possible, and then just like doing it.'

Evan's 2025 season success is now in the rear-view mirror, and with a new partner in four-time Grand Slam champion and Olympic Gold Medalist Jonathan Peers, he remains optimistic that his best tennis is still ahead of him. But what King is more appreciative of is the current state of his 'small community' of Black players on tour. 'I don't know what my role is in it man. I bring advice if advice is needed. I bring vibes if vibes are needed. I just appreciate what I'm seeing…it's really supportive out there for the black athletes and it's been cool to see.'