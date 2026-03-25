EV Range in Freezing Temperatures: Norway's Winter Test Exposes Surprising Results (2026)

Electric vehicles (EVs) often boast impressive range figures, but what happens when winter’s icy grip takes hold? A recent test in Norway’s frigid conditions has revealed some eye-opening truths about how these vehicles perform when temperatures plummet. Conducted by the Norwegian publication Motor as part of its biannual El Prix winter range program, this test pitted 24 of the latest EVs against the harshest winter conditions Scandinavia has to offer. And the results? They’re both revealing and, at times, controversial.

But here’s where it gets controversial... While some EVs managed to retain a significant portion of their claimed range, others saw dramatic drops, leaving drivers potentially stranded in the cold. For instance, the Lucid Air, which boasts a WLTP range of 596 miles, managed only 323 miles in the test—a staggering 46% reduction. Similarly, the Mercedes-Benz CLA, another high-performer, saw its range drop by 41%. Is this a fair representation of real-world performance, or are manufacturers overpromising?

The test, held in temperatures as low as -24°F (-31°C), pushed these vehicles to their limits. Each EV was driven along a predetermined route until it could no longer maintain speed, providing a stark contrast to the idealized conditions of WLTP tests. And this is the part most people miss: it’s not just about the total range—it’s about how much that range shrinks in extreme cold.

The winners? The MG 6S EV and Hyundai Inster stood out, losing only 29% of their claimed range. This resilience in freezing temperatures highlights the importance of battery technology and thermal management systems. On the flip side, big names like the Volvo EX90 and Tesla Model Y saw drops of 45% and 43%, respectively. Does this mean these brands are falling behind, or is cold weather simply their Achilles’ heel?

For beginners, it’s crucial to understand that factors like heating systems, battery chemistry, and even driving habits play a massive role in winter performance. While WLTP figures are useful, they don’t account for the real-world challenges of sub-zero temperatures. So, the next time you see an EV’s range claim, ask yourself: How much of that will hold up when the mercury drops?

Thought-provoking question for you: Should manufacturers be required to provide more transparent range estimates for extreme conditions, or is it the driver’s responsibility to account for these variables? Let us know in the comments—we’d love to hear your take on this chilly debate!