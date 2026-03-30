EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY Price Analysis: USD Mixed, Breakout Watch (2026)

The foreign exchange market is buzzing with anticipation as the US dollar opens the session on a mixed note. EURUSD and GBPUSD are trading lower, indicating a stronger USD, while USDJPY also experiences a decline, suggesting a softer USD against the Japanese yen. As we approach the North American session and the conclusion of the week, attention shifts to whether these currency pairs can break free from their tight ranges and establish a clearer directional trend.

EURUSD: Traders Await a Breakout

The EURUSD pair remains confined within a narrow 70-pip range for the week, signaling a market that is still undecided. This compression often precedes a significant move. The key question is whether buyers or sellers will initiate a breakout and expand the range.

On the upside, resistance levels are found at 1.1830, which is the 50% midpoint of the recent move. Monday's high reached 1.1834, and this area is crucial for buyers to overcome. If a sustained move above this zone occurs, it could signal a bullish shift, with potential targets at 1.1860 and 1.1889, the latter being a significant retracement level of the 2026 trading range.

However, until this area is conquered, upside momentum remains limited. On the downside, support levels are located at 1.1765-1.1778, which is the swing area floor for the week. Further support is found at 1.1741, last week's double bottom, and 1.1691, where the 100-day moving average comes into play. A break below these levels could increase downside pressure.

EURUSD Outlook: Range-Bound, but Building Pressure

The EURUSD pair is currently range-bound, but the pressure is mounting. A decisive move outside the 70-pip range could trigger a strong directional move.

USDJPY: Failed Breakout, Shifting Momentum

The USDJPY pair is correcting earlier gains after an unsuccessful attempt to break above its recent highs. Yesterday's rally pushed above the 156.20-156.28 swing area and extended beyond a key resistance trendline near 156.60, but the move was not sustained. The pair rotated lower, closing below these levels.

Today, the price broke back below 156.20 during the Asian session, reaching a low of 155.72 before bouncing. The key pivot level remains at 156.20-156.28, which was previously a support zone and now acts as resistance.

If the price moves back above 156.28 and holds, buyers regain control. However, if the price stays below 156.20, sellers maintain the advantage. Further downside pressure could target the rising 100-hour moving average near 155.47.

USDJPY Outlook: Lower Bias, Unless Buyers Reclaim Resistance

The failed breakout has shifted the short-term bias lower, and buyers need to reclaim the 156.20-156.28 zone to reverse this trend.

GBPUSD: Buyers Defending Support

The GBPUSD pair made a new Asian session high, breaking above yesterday's high near 1.3565 and reaching 1.3575. However, it stalled just ahead of the key resistance zone between 1.3582 and 1.3590. During the European session, the price rotated lower, breaking below key moving averages and finding support near the rising 100-hour moving average at 1.3512.

The pair has since rebounded and is trading above 1.3536. Holding above this reclaimed swing area keeps buyers in short-term control. A move back below this level could shift focus towards the 100-hour moving average. A break above 1.3575 would bring the 1.3582-1.3590 resistance zone back into play, strengthening the bullish case.

GBPUSD Outlook: Buyers Active, Upside Momentum Needed

Buyers remain active, but upside momentum needs to clear the 1.3580 area to solidify the bullish outlook.

North American Session Focus: Inflection Points

As we transition into the North American session and approach the weekly close, these currency pairs are sitting near critical inflection points. EURUSD is compressed within its weekly range, USDJPY is testing sellers after a failed breakout, and GBPUSD is attempting to hold reclaimed support.

Watch for range expansion and momentum confirmation around the key technical levels outlined above. The market's direction could be determined by these crucial levels as we head into the final hours of the trading week.