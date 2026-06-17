EURUSD Analysis: Rebound Potential and Key Levels to Watch (2026)

The Euro's Struggle Against the Dollar: A Delicate Rebound

The EURUSD currency pair is attempting a rebound, but the buyers' journey is far from over. The recent price action reveals a fascinating story of resilience and uncertainty. But here's where it gets intriguing: can the buyers truly reverse the downward trend?

The EURUSD's decline accelerated, breaking below the crucial 100-day and 200-day moving averages at 1.1694 and 1.1664. This rejection of long-term support levels fueled the bearish sentiment, suggesting a potential freefall. And fall it did. Sellers drove the pair past the 2026 low at 1.1576, intensifying the downward pressure. The price found temporary support at 1.1531, establishing a new cycle low.

But the buyers fought back, pushing the price above the previous 2026 low. This recovery, however, is a mere blip on the radar for now. To truly shift the narrative, buyers must overcome several hurdles. The key lies in surpassing resistance levels like 1.1619 and the descending 200-bar moving average on the 5-minute chart. Only then can they challenge the sellers' dominance.

In the accompanying video, I delve into these critical technical levels, explaining why they are pivotal for the buyers' cause. I also explore the conditions necessary for a genuine shift in market sentiment. And this is the part most traders watch closely: will the buyers rise to the challenge, or will the sellers maintain their upper hand?

The EURUSD's fate hangs in the balance, leaving traders divided. What's your take on this delicate rebound? Is it a sign of strength or a temporary respite? Share your thoughts and strategies in the comments below!

EURUSD Analysis: Rebound Potential and Key Levels to Watch (2026)

References

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