Eurovision 2026: Meet UK's Entry - Look Mum No Computer | Electronic Music & Creative Instruments (2026)

Get ready for a wild ride as the UK's Eurovision 2026 entry is none other than the eccentric YouTuber and experimental singer-songwriter, Look Mum No Computer! But here's where it gets controversial... While some may question the choice, we're here to explore the unique vision and talent that this artist brings to the table. With a bold statement like, 'I find it completely bonkers to be jumping on this wonderful and wild journey,' Sam Battle, the man behind the name, is set to make his mark on the international stage. So, what's the fuss all about? Let's dive in and uncover the magic that Look Mum No Computer will bring to Vienna in May. But first, prepare to be amazed by the man who's ready to take on Eurovision with his own distinct style and sound.