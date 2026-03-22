Eurostar Chaos: Passengers Stranded Overnight After Channel Tunnel Power Outage (2026)

Imagine being trapped on a train for hours, unsure if you'll make it to your New Year's Eve destination or be forced to turn back. This was the reality for thousands of Eurostar passengers after a power outage in the Channel Tunnel caused travel chaos on Tuesday. But here's where it gets even more frustrating: the disruption continued into the second day, leaving travelers stranded and plans in disarray.

As revelers raced to reach their New Year's celebrations, many found themselves stuck onboard trains for over six hours overnight, with no clear end in sight. One passenger, a 27-year-old Parisian, shared his ordeal with the BBC, revealing that staff gave him a 50-50 chance of reaching Paris or returning to London. "My New Year's plan is now in the hands of the tunnel operators," he said, capturing the uncertainty faced by many. And this is the part most people miss: the emotional toll of such disruptions, as one traveler described experiencing a "rollercoaster of emotions" while waiting for updates.

Eurostar initially promised to run all services on Wednesday but warned of potential delays and cancellations. However, the 06:00 GMT London-to-Paris service was promptly canceled, adding to the frustration. The root cause? A combination of overhead power supply issues and a broken-down LeShuttle train, which blocked all routes on Tuesday. While some services resumed that evening, only one of the tunnel's two rail lines was operational, prolonging the delays.

Getlink, the Channel Tunnel operator, worked through the night to resolve the power issue. By Wednesday morning, Eurostar updated its website, stating that services had resumed but cautioning travelers about possible delays and last-minute cancellations. "Please check for live updates on your train's status," they advised, highlighting the ongoing challenges.

Take Dennis van der Steen, for example. The Dutch traveler was en route to Amsterdam to celebrate New Year's Eve with family and friends. Instead, he spent six hours stranded on a Eurostar train, with no power onboard. "We're stuck," he told the BBC, noting that while some passengers slept, others were visibly worried. His train eventually resumed its journey, but the experience left a lasting impression.

Here’s where it gets controversial: While Eurostar apologized and offered free rebooking or refunds, some passengers felt the response was inadequate. Images of crowded terminals at London St Pancras International flooded social media, sparking debates about the operator's preparedness. A photo shared by an Eurostar train driver showed overhead electrical cables strewn across the tracks, raising questions about maintenance and safety.

Meanwhile, drivers hoping to use the Channel Tunnel faced traffic jams near the LeShuttle Terminal in Folkestone. Tim Brown, returning to the UK from Germany, was stuck in his car for over three hours with no access to food or water. By midday Tuesday, at least a dozen Eurostar services between the UK, France, Belgium, and the Netherlands had been canceled.

Eurostar urged customers to rebook for another day, offering free exchanges. However, they advised against coming to stations if trains were already canceled. But here’s the question: Could this disruption have been prevented with better infrastructure or contingency planning? What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments—we’d love to hear your perspective on this travel debacle.