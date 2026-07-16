Europe's Top Beaches 2026: From Portugal to Greece (2026)

The sun-soaked beaches of Europe have once again taken center stage, with the latest rankings revealing the continent's top sandy escapes. This year, the coveted title of Europe's best beach has been awarded to the secluded Praia de Monte Clérigo in Portugal's southwestern corner. But what makes this beach stand out, and why should you consider adding it to your travel itinerary?

Monte Clérigo is nestled within the Southwest Alentejo and Vicentine Coast Natural Park, offering a natural haven that's a stark contrast to the bustling resorts that often dominate the Algarve's coastline. This beach is a sanctuary for those seeking authenticity, nature, and a touch of understated luxury. The park itself provides an extensive network of hiking trails, allowing visitors to explore the rugged terrain and immerse themselves in the region's natural beauty.

Accessibility is another key factor in Monte Clérigo's appeal. Despite its remote location, the beach offers affordable accommodation options, making it a more budget-friendly choice compared to its more popular counterparts in Portugal. This accessibility, coupled with the beach's natural beauty and the surrounding hiking opportunities, creates an enticing package for travelers seeking an off-the-beaten-path experience.

The ranking process, conducted by European Best Destinations, is a meticulous affair. It involves a longlisting of 10 beaches per country, followed by a rigorous evaluation based on factors such as natural beauty, accessibility, beach services, and overall atmosphere. The final ranking is determined by an international panel of travelers, ensuring a diverse and well-rounded perspective on the continent's best beaches.

While Monte Clérigo takes the top spot, it's worth noting that the ranking also highlights the diverse and captivating nature of Europe's beaches. Voutoumi Beach in Greece, with its fine white pebbles and crystal-clear waters, was named the most beautiful beach in Europe and secured second place. The top five also includes Greek destinations Fteri Beach and Elafonisi Beach, as well as Bogliasco Beach in Italy and Spain's Cala Mesquida.

Surprising entries include Norway's Kvalvika Beach, which, despite its remote location, made the cut due to its pristine environment and accessibility by hiking. Turkey's Kaputaş Beach, already recognized in the World's 50 Best Beaches ranking, secured ninth place, while Corfu's Paleokastritsa Beach rounded out the top 10.

In my opinion, these rankings highlight the incredible diversity of Europe's beaches, offering something for every traveler. From the secluded and natural Monte Clérigo to the picturesque Greek beaches and the remote Norwegian gem, each destination provides a unique experience. As the summer heat continues to blanket Europe, these rankings are a timely reminder of the continent's sun-kissed treasures, offering inspiration for those seeking their next beach adventure.