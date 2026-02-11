Europe's Silence on Venezuela: Fear of Trump or Strategic Calculation? (2026)

Europe’s Silence on Venezuela: A Revealing Dilemma in the Shadow of Trump’s Power Moves

Imagine a world leader being dramatically seized from his capital and flown to face trial in a foreign land. That’s exactly what happened to Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela’s authoritarian ruler, when U.S. forces took him from Caracas to New York. This bold move has sent shockwaves across the globe, leaving European leaders in a tricky spot. They’re relieved to see Maduro go, but many legal experts argue that the U.S. action blatantly disregards international law. So, how do European nations respond without endorsing a potentially illegal act? And this is the part most people miss: their silence speaks volumes about their priorities, fears, and the delicate balance of power in dealing with Donald Trump.

The Tightrope Walk of Diplomacy

While opposition politicians like the UK’s Kemi Badenoch and Ed Davey openly debate the morality and legality of the U.S. action, those in power tread far more cautiously. European leaders have largely welcomed Maduro’s removal but have been careful not to explicitly endorse the method. Statements from Brussels, London, and Paris emphasize a ‘peaceful and democratic transition’ and the importance of international law—without directly criticizing the U.S. for potentially violating it. France has been the most vocal in expressing concern, while Italy’s Giorgia Meloni called the intervention legitimate. The UK, meanwhile, has taken a particularly guarded stance, affirming belief in international law without passing judgment on the U.S. action.

But here’s where it gets controversial: Is Europe’s restraint a pragmatic move to avoid antagonizing Trump, or does it signal a troubling acceptance of unilateral actions that could set dangerous precedents? Critics like Emily Thornberry warn that failing to condemn the operation could embolden China and Russia to act similarly in their own spheres of influence. Others, like Wes Streeting, see it as a ‘morbid symptom’ of a crumbling rules-based international order.

The Ukraine Factor: Europe’s Overriding Priority

Much of Europe’s cautious response boils down to one word: Ukraine. With the conflict still raging, European governments are desperate to maintain Trump’s support for Kyiv’s security. Public criticism of the U.S. action, they believe, would achieve little and could jeopardize private influence. This is especially true for the UK, which is determined to ensure America’s active role in any future peace settlement. As Patrick Wintour, our diplomatic editor, explains, ‘Anything that gets in the way of that by angering Trump is really not going to fly inside the Foreign Office or the Cabinet Office.’

A Partial Regime Change: Lessons from Iraq and Libya

The U.S. approach in Venezuela appears to be a calculated ‘partial regime change.’ Maduro is gone, but the state and security apparatus remain intact, likely to avoid the civil war seen in past interventions like Iraq and Libya. Wintour describes it as ‘decapitating the regime but leaving the body still functioning.’ This strategy raises questions about the long-term stability of Venezuela and the broader implications for global intervention policies.

Europe’s Red Line: Greenland and Beyond

While Europe grapples with the Venezuela situation, another potential crisis looms: Trump’s interest in acquiring Greenland, a sovereign territory of NATO ally Denmark. Unlike Venezuela, Greenland’s status as part of Denmark following a democratic election makes any U.S. move against it a far more serious matter. It would threaten the NATO alliance itself and force a unified European response. As Wintour puts it, ‘Denmark is not Venezuela.’

The Bigger Question: Is Europe Ready to Be a Superpower?

Trump’s actions highlight a world increasingly divided into spheres of influence, where great powers call the shots and medium-sized states are sidelined. This forces Europe to confront an uncomfortable truth: if it wants to be a genuine superpower, it can’t rely solely on soft power or trade. It must also become a defense superpower. But is Europe willing—or able—to take on that role?

Thought-Provoking Questions for You

Should Europe have taken a stronger stance on Venezuela, even at the risk of alienating Trump?

Is the U.S. action in Venezuela a necessary evil to remove an authoritarian ruler, or a dangerous precedent for global intervention?

How should Europe respond if the U.S. makes a move on Greenland? Is this the red line that will finally unite Europe?

