EuroLeague Security Relocations: Israeli and UAE Teams Find New Homes (2026)

EuroLeague Basketball has made a significant adjustment to its schedule, relocating the home games of teams from Israel and the United Arab Emirates due to heightened security concerns in the Middle East. This decision impacts both the EuroLeague and the EuroCup, the organization's flagship and secondary continental competitions, respectively.

The affected teams include Maccabi Tel Aviv, Hapoel Tel Aviv, and Dubai Basketball. Maccabi Tel Aviv will play its remaining home games in Belgrade, Serbia, at the Aleksandar Nikolic Hall, while Hapoel Tel Aviv will host its fixtures in Sofia, Bulgaria, at Arena 8888. Dubai Basketball, representing the United Arab Emirates, will stage its home games at Zetra Arena in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The league's decision to move these games to neutral venues in southeastern Europe is a proactive measure to ensure the safety of players, officials, and fans. The security situation in the Middle East has been a concern for some time, and the EuroLeague is taking a cautious approach to protect its participants.

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This relocation is not without precedent. Hapoel Jerusalem, a team in the EuroCup, has also shifted its home base to Belgrade, Serbia, at the Ranko Zeravica Sports Hall. By spreading games across different cities in the region, organizers aim to maintain the integrity of the competitions while addressing the security challenges.

EuroLeague Basketball is closely monitoring the situation and evaluating schedule changes. The organization may revise the arrangements if conditions change, ensuring that the league can proceed smoothly despite the disruptions. Further details will be released as the organizers continue to coordinate with clubs and host venues.

This development highlights the complex dynamics of international sports competitions and the need for flexibility in the face of unforeseen circumstances. The EuroLeague's decision to prioritize safety and continuity is a testament to its commitment to fair play and the well-being of its participants.