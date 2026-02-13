EUR/USD Surges! UOB Analysts Predict Further Strength to 1.2150 (2026)

The EUR/USD exchange rate may be on the verge of strengthening even further, according to analysts Quek Ser Leang and Lee Sue Ann from UOB Group. They forecast that this currency pair could potentially rise to as high as 1.2150. The analysts emphasize that as long as the robust support level at 1.1890 remains intact, the upward momentum for the euro will continue. In the upcoming days, it is anticipated that the euro will trade within a range of 1.1920 to 1.2000.

"The recent sharp increase in value is likely to drive additional strength for the euro, possibly pushing it towards 1.2150," they stated.

"Although the pace of growth has somewhat moderated, we will maintain our outlook as long as the 1.1890 support holds."

This analysis suggests that there are significant factors at play that could influence the movement of the euro against the dollar, and it highlights an interesting perspective on market trends. Could we see the euro reaching new heights? What are your thoughts on these predictions? Share your opinions in the comments!

