EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold & More: Weekly Forex & Crypto Market Analysis (Jan 4-9, 2026) (2026)

The financial markets are a rollercoaster of emotions, and this week's focus pairs are no exception! Let's dive into the currency pairs and commodities that have traders on the edge of their seats:

EUR/USD: The Euro's battle against the US Dollar is an ongoing saga. Despite its struggles, the 1.18 level remains a formidable obstacle. Will the upcoming jobs report on Friday be the catalyst for a breakthrough? We predict a sideways trend until then, but a close above 1.1875 could propel the Euro towards 1.20.

GBP/USD: The British Pound's dance with the 1.35 level is a captivating struggle. But here's where it gets controversial—is this a temporary setback or a sign of deeper issues? The large, round number seems to be a significant psychological barrier.

Gold and Silver: Precious metals are always a safe haven for investors, but what's the story behind their recent movements? Are they reacting to global economic uncertainties or simply following the ebb and flow of the market?

GBP/JPY: This pair is a wild card, with the British Pound's strength against the Japanese Yen in question.

Bitcoin: The cryptocurrency world is abuzz with Bitcoin's latest moves. But is this digital asset's volatility a cause for concern or an opportunity for savvy investors?

USD/CAD: The US Dollar and Canadian Dollar's relationship is worth watching as economic factors influence their dance.

NASDAQ 100: Tech stocks are a hot topic, and the NASDAQ 100 index is a key player. How will it respond to the market's shifting dynamics?

And this is the part most people miss—these pairs and assets don't exist in isolation. Their interconnectedness can create ripple effects across the financial world. So, as we eagerly await the week's developments, remember that every move has a story, and every story has the potential to impact your portfolio. Stay tuned, and feel free to share your predictions and insights in the comments below!