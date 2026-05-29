EUR/USD: Euro's Rise - Understanding the Impact of Political Stability and USD Weakness (2026)

EUR/USD: Euro's Resilience Amid US Dollar Weakness and Political Stability

The EUR/USD exchange rate has experienced a significant rebound, primarily driven by the US Dollar's widespread weakness and the easing of political tensions in France. This upward trend has brought the pair close to its previous high of 1.1919, with the potential for a breakthrough above this level, opening the door to a rise beyond 1.2000. MUFG's Senior Currency Analyst, Lee Hardman, sheds light on the factors influencing the Euro's performance, particularly the impact of US policy uncertainty and recent political developments in France.

Euro's Strength in the Face of US Dollar Weakness

Hardman notes, "The broad-based weakness of the US dollar has played a pivotal role in propelling the EUR/USD back towards last year's high of 1.1919, achieved on September 17th. A breakthrough above this level would signify a significant milestone, allowing the pair to ascend above 1.2000 for the first time since the first half of 2021."

The analyst further elaborates, "The heightened policy uncertainty in the US at the beginning of this year has contributed to a diminished confidence in the US dollar in the near term. This is evident in the recent divergence between yield spreads and US dollar performance."

Simultaneously, the Euro has benefited from a reduction in political and fiscal risks in France over the past week, which has likely contributed to the currency's overall strength.

(This article was crafted with the assistance of an Artificial Intelligence tool and meticulously reviewed by an editor to ensure accuracy and clarity.)