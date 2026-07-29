EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Bearish Bias and Potential Breakout (2026)

EUR/JPY Price Forecast: A Tale of Volatility and Symmetry

The EUR/JPY currency pair is currently experiencing a fascinating interplay of trends and technical indicators, offering a glimpse into the complex world of foreign exchange markets. As of the latest data, the pair has slipped below the 184.00 mark, indicating a bearish near-term bias that has been building momentum.

One of the key observations is the formation of a symmetrical triangle, a technical pattern that suggests market indecision. This triangle is a compressed spring, storing energy for a potential breakout. The current price movement is trapped between two converging trendlines, which is why momentum indicators like the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP) are losing their directional edge. This indecision is further supported by the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) easing towards 38, hinting at lingering downside pressure rather than a decisive oversold reversal.

However, what makes this scenario particularly intriguing is the relationship between the spot price and the VWAP. The spot price being higher than the VWAP of 183.81 suggests that buyers are in control and willing to pay a premium. This dynamic adds a layer of complexity to the symmetrical triangle, as it indicates a potential buying opportunity rather than a clear-cut bearish signal.

The initial support level is aligned at the lower boundary of the symmetrical triangle, around 183.40. A further decline would expose the four-month low of 181.87, recorded on March 16, followed by the six-month low of 180.81. On the upside, primary resistance is seen at the nine-period EMA at 184.38, followed by the 50-period EMA at 184.91. A sustained break above these levels would soften the bearish tone and expose the upper boundary of the symmetrical triangle around 186.00.

What makes this analysis even more captivating is the broader context. The Euro (EUR) is currently the weakest against the Swiss Franc (CHF) in the table of percentage changes against listed major currencies. This comparison highlights the relative strength or weakness of the Euro against other major currencies, providing a holistic view of the currency's performance.

In conclusion, the EUR/JPY price forecast presents a fascinating blend of technical indicators and market dynamics. The symmetrical triangle, compressed spring analogy, and the relationship between the spot price and VWAP all contribute to a nuanced understanding of the currency pair's behavior. As the market continues to evolve, investors and traders must remain vigilant, adapting their strategies to the ever-changing landscape of the foreign exchange markets.