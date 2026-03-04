Euphoria Season 3 Trailer Breaks Records with 100M Views in 2 Days (2026)

The anticipation for the third season of ‘Euphoria’ is reaching a fever pitch, especially considering it has been four long years since the last installment. In a remarkable achievement, the trailer for Season 3 has amassed nearly 100 million views within just 48 hours of its release, setting a new record for HBO Max in terms of original series trailer launches.

According to Warner Bros. Discovery, this milestone highlights not only the show's immense popularity but also the excitement surrounding its return. While it's unclear which show held the previous record, HBO has previously celebrated several high-profile trailers. For instance, last year, the trailer for Season 2 of 'The Last of Us' garnered an impressive 158 million views across various platforms within three days, and back in 2019, the final season trailer of 'Game of Thrones' reportedly achieved 81 million views within the first 24 hours.

Since its debut, ‘Euphoria’ has become a cultural phenomenon, with its main cast members rising to fame alongside the series itself. HBO now considers it one of its most-watched shows ever. The conclusion of Season 2 was particularly noteworthy, as it attracted a record-breaking audience of 6.6 million viewers across all HBO platforms, marking a 30% increase from the previous week and surpassing the viewership of the Season 1 finale, which had 530,000 viewers in 2019.

Looking ahead, Season 3 is poised to be the concluding chapter of this impactful series. Fans can expect to see the return of beloved characters such as Rue Bennett, played by Zendaya, along with Lexi Howard (Maude Apatow), Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie), Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi), Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney), and Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer). Moreover, new cast members will join the ensemble as the storyline shifts to a few years post-high school, hinting at the challenges the characters will face as they navigate life beyond the familiar walls of school. Creator Sam Levinson has indicated that this season will explore the complexities of stepping out into the world without the safety net of education.

Mark your calendars! The new season is set to premiere on April 12 at 9 p.m. on HBO, and viewers will also have the option to stream it on HBO Max. With so much excitement brewing around the return of ‘Euphoria,’ how do you think this season will compare to its predecessors? Are you looking forward to seeing how these characters evolve? Let us know your thoughts!