Eugenio Suarez to Pirates? Former Reds All-Star Linked to Division Rival (2026)

Hold onto your hats, baseball fans, because a former Cincinnati Reds All-Star might be switching sides in the division rivalry! Eugenio Suarez, the powerhouse infielder, is reportedly drawing interest from none other than the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. This move would be a significant shift in the landscape of the division, and it's got everyone talking. But here's where it gets controversial: after a stellar first half with the Arizona Diamondbacks last season, where he slashed an impressive .248/.320/.576, Suarez struggled mightily after being traded to the Seattle Mariners, posting a lackluster .189/.255/.428 with 22 extra-base hits and 79 strikeouts in just 53 games. So, the big question is: can Suarez bounce back and become the impact player the Pirates are hoping for? And this is the part most people miss: the Pirates, historically known for their conservative spending, have been uncharacteristically aggressive this offseason, already signing Ryan O'Hearn to a two-year, $29 million deal—a stark contrast to their biggest free agency contract ever, a three-year, $39 million deal for Francisco Liriano back in 2014. ESPN's Kiley McDaniel initially predicted Suarez could land a two-year, $45 million deal in free agency, but as time ticks on, it's looking more likely he might have to settle for less. While the Reds could certainly use Suarez's offensive prowess, it seems unlikely they'll be able to match the financial offers he's receiving elsewhere. Is Suarez worth the gamble for the Pirates, or is this a risky move that could backfire? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below! And don't forget to bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for all the latest updates, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of your favorite team. From under-the-radar prospects in the Arizona Fall League to historic playoff moments, we've got you covered. Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, Instagram, and subscribe to our daily podcast for all things Reds!
Eugenio Suarez to Pirates? Former Reds All-Star Linked to Division Rival (2026)
