EU's New Entry-Exit System: Long Delays at Airports (2026)

The EU's new entry-exit system (EES) is causing significant delays at European airports, with travelers facing waits of up to three hours at border checks. This is particularly concerning as we approach the peak summer travel season, according to the Airports Council International (ACI).

The EES, which came into effect in Schengen countries on Friday, requires non-EU passengers to register their personal information and biometrics at the border. While the system is designed to streamline border checks, its implementation has been fraught with issues.

One of the main problems is the varying registration times. The European Commission claims the average registration time is 70 seconds, but the ACI disputes this, stating it can take up to five minutes. This discrepancy highlights the challenges in ensuring a smooth and efficient process.

The ACI's director, Olivier Jankovec, warns that the current situation is 'unmanageable' and could worsen during peak travel times. He advocates for the ability to suspend EES registration when waiting times become excessive, a request that has been made during a recent meeting between airport representatives and the European Commission.

The Commission, however, maintains that the system is generally functioning well, with no significant issues in most member states. They attribute the delays to technical issues in a few member states, which they are working to resolve. This response, however, does little to alleviate the immediate concerns of travelers and airport operators.

The EES issues come at a time when European airports are also facing potential jet fuel supply disruptions due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. This dual challenge could significantly impact the industry, especially with the peak summer travel season approaching.

The situation is further complicated by the comments of Ryanair's CEO, Michael O'Leary, who describes the EES as a 'shit show' and a 'shambles,' blaming it for Brexit-related delays. He suggests postponing the full introduction until October, a proposal that reflects the growing frustration within the industry.

In conclusion, the EU's EES, while intended to enhance border security, is currently causing significant operational challenges for European airports. The industry is calling for more flexibility and support to manage the system effectively, especially during the critical summer travel period. The Commission's response, while acknowledging some technical issues, does not address the immediate concerns of travelers and airport operators, leaving a sense of uncertainty and frustration.