EU Launches Secure Satellite Communication System: GOVSATCOM Explained (2026)

The EU's New Secure Satellite Communication System: A Step Towards Sovereignty

The European Union has taken a significant step towards enhancing its space capabilities with the launch of its own secure and encrypted satellite communication system, as announced by Andrius Kubilius, the bloc's Commissioner for Defence and Space. This development marks a pivotal moment in the EU's efforts to reduce reliance on foreign space services, particularly those of Starlink, owned by Elon Musk.

GOVSATCOM, the European Union Governmental Satellite Communications programme, is now operational, providing member states with access to sovereign satellite communication. This initiative ensures military and government communications are secure and encrypted, built and operated within Europe, and under European control. The programme is seen as a crucial first step in satellite connectivity, with plans for expanded coverage and bandwidth by 2027 and the operationalisation of the Infrastructure for Resilience, Interconnectivity and Security by Satellite (IRIS²) by 2029.

The EU's push for self-sufficiency in satellite communication comes at a time when some intelligence agencies predict a potential Russian attack on another European country by the end of the decade. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to strengthen the EU's defense capabilities and readiness. GOVSATCOM currently involves eight satellites from five different member states, and the Commission is evaluating a request from Ukraine for access.

Andrius Kubilius highlighted the importance of GOVSATCOM in providing much-needed services for military and security operations, reducing Europe's dependency on US space services. Despite the delay in Europe's satellite communication compared to Starlink's full operational status in 2021, Kubilius expressed confidence in IRIS²'s ability to offer superior services. He emphasized the rapid global technological advancements and the EU's commitment to developing advanced technologies, using Galileo as an example of a more precise navigation system.

However, Kubilius acknowledged Europe's lag in sovereign satellite launches, especially in reusable launchers, and the bloc's intention to address this gap. The Commission has proposed a significant increase in funding for space and defense in the 2028-2034 multi-annual financial framework, allocating €131 billion. The focus on interoperability is crucial as member states build their space assets, with Germany's commitment to spend €35 billion on military space capabilities by 2030 being a notable example.

The EU's efforts extend to a 'virtual European Space Command' concept, as proposed by Kubilius, emphasizing the need for a unified approach to mobilizing European assets for joint defense. He stressed that protecting individual countries and armies alone is insufficient for European defense, and a collaborative framework is essential to deterring threats like Putin's Russia.