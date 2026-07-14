EU Health Crisis: 80% on Care, 3-6% on Prevention – Time to Rebalance (2026)

EU spends 80% on care, just 3–6% on health prevention—time to rebalance says Várhelyi | Euractiv

Personally, I think Europe’s overemphasis on managing illness is making its healthcare systems unsustainable. A recent study highlights how chronic underinvestment in prevention is driving rising costs, while governments face mounting pressure to prioritize treatment over prevention. At the same time, public health organizations warn that the gap between medical knowledge and political action is widening. For example, cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death in Europe, accounting for 1.7 million annual deaths and costing €282 billion annually. Experts argue that four-fifths of cases could be prevented through existing interventions, but current spending models are failing to address this crisis.

What makes this particularly fascinating is how policymakers are increasingly recognizing that the root of the problem isn’t just funding—it’s systemic. Health systems aren’t just reacting to acute issues; they’re grappling with overlapping crises: aging populations, rising chronic diseases, climate change, and antimicrobial resistance. These challenges demand structural reform rather than targeted fixes. Senior figures from public health, patient groups, and industry emphasize that prevention should be repositioned as the cornerstone of modern healthcare. While the EU budget is limited compared to national spending, some experts argue that Brussels could act as a “multiplier” by coordinating efforts across member states and pushing governments to uphold international health obligations.

One thing that immediately stands out is the growing awareness of the need to shift priorities. Industry leaders like Alexander Natz stress that Europe cannot continue relying solely on pharmaceutical innovation for cost savings. Geopolitical uncertainties, pricing disputes, and regulatory complexity all risk diverting resources away from prevention. In my opinion, the future of European health depends on balancing fiscal discipline with investment in proactive measures. If we don’t act now, the system may become a financial burden rather than a tool for better outcomes.