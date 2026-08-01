The EU's new border controls are set to cause chaos at Dover, with the port bracing for its busiest summer weekend yet. As millions of drivers hit the road for their summer holidays, the semi-functioning entry-exit system (EES) is expected to cause long tailbacks and delays. The issue lies in the fact that the automated facility, designed to speed up passenger processing, is unable to operate due to software problems in France. This means that French border police will have to manually register non-EU travellers, leading to potential queues and delays. The port has urged holidaymakers to use only main roads and arrive no more than two hours before their booked sailing, but this may not be enough to prevent chaos. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. The RAC and Inrix expect the worst of the traffic on Friday in areas of the M25 around Greater London, as more than 14 million drivers make a getaway this weekend. With most schools in England and Wales closing for the summer, Saturday is expected to be the busiest day for leisure journeys since 2022. The great British summer staycation is about to get off to a flying start, but drivers should prepare for delays and getting stuck in a jam in potentially very hot weather. The AA's surveys show that about one in five drivers will be setting off on a leisure journey of 100 miles or more in the next week, and Ryanair has warned that UK passengers could be 'the testing ground for unfinished border infrastructure'. The EES is expected to cause delays at popular holiday airports such as Lisbon, Tenerife South, Alicante, Malaga and Milan Bergamo. The situation raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. In my opinion, the EU's new border controls are a recipe for disaster, and the fact that they are not yet fully operational is a major concern. The impact on the travel industry could be significant, and the potential for long queues and delays is a real worry for holidaymakers. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. Personally, I think that the EU should have been more prepared for the potential impact of the new border controls on the travel industry. The fact that the automated facility is unable to operate due to software problems in France is a major setback, and the potential for long queues and delays is a real worry for holidaymakers. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. In my opinion, the EU should have been more prepared for the potential impact of the new border controls on the travel industry. The fact that the automated facility is unable to operate due to software problems in France is a major setback, and the potential for long queues and delays is a real worry for holidaymakers. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. What makes this particularly fascinating is the potential impact on the travel industry, and the fact that the EU's new border controls are not yet fully operational. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. What this really suggests is that the EU's new border controls are a work in progress, and that the potential for chaos and delays is a real concern. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. What this really suggests is that the EU's new border controls are a work in progress, and that the potential for chaos and delays is a real concern. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Eurotunnel, which means that biometric information will not be registered for car passengers this summer. This raises a deeper question about the readiness of EU border controls for the summer season, and the potential impact on the travel industry. The situation is made worse by the fact that the EES is not yet fully operational at Euro