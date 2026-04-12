Etna's Lava Flow in Valle del Bove: An Active Volcanic Front at 1,580m (2026)

The majestic Mount Etna, a force of nature, captivates and concerns as it unleashes its fiery display. But what's happening in the Valley of the Ox?

An effusive eruption, with lava flowing, is occurring within the arid Valley of the Bove on Mount Etna, specifically on the North-Western wall. This captivating event was first noticed by the monitoring system of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, the Etna Observatory in Catania, at 5:30 pm. Their staff is currently conducting surveys to gather more insights. Meanwhile, the Bocca Nuova crater continues its explosive activity, releasing small amounts of ash that quickly dissipate in the summit area.

From a seismic perspective, the average amplitude of volcanic tremors falls within the medium range. Infrasonic activity is currently low, both in terms of occurrence rate and energy, with events primarily localized near the Voragine crater. The tilt and GNSS stations show no significant changes. Here's the crucial part: Mount Etna's current eruptive phase does not affect the operations of the Vincenzo Bellini International Airport in Catania, ensuring air travel remains uninterrupted.

The active effusive vent in the Valley of the Bove is situated near Mount Simone, at an elevation of approximately 2,100 meters above sea level. The most advanced lava front is currently south of Rocca Musarra, at 1,580 meters above sea level. This information is derived from on-site inspections by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology staff and satellite image analysis. Seismic and infrasonic activity remains largely unchanged compared to previous reports, and the GNSS and tilt networks show no substantial variations. A slight decompression trend is evident in the strainmeter data from Mount Ruvolo.

And what might this mean for the future? Mount Etna, a powerful yet unpredictable force, continues to intrigue scientists and locals alike. Will this effusive eruption lead to further activity, or is it a temporary spectacle? The debate rages on, and nature keeps us guessing. What do you think lies ahead for this iconic volcano?