Etihad Rail's Passenger Trains: A Comfortable and Scenic Journey Across the UAE (2026)

Etihad Rail has unveiled the exciting features of its UAE passenger trains, offering a glimpse into the future of travel in the region. The highly anticipated service promises to revolutionize the way people move across the country, and here's a closer look at what to expect.

A Journey of Comfort and Convenience

Etihad Rail is set to deliver an exceptional travel experience, and one of the key highlights is the guaranteed seating for every passenger. This means no more last-minute scrambles for a seat, providing a sense of security and peace of mind. The spokesperson at the Global Rail conference in Abu Dhabi in 2025 revealed that passengers can book tickets in advance or purchase them at the station from vending machines, ensuring a hassle-free process.

The trains will also offer a luxurious journey with business and economy classes, catering to diverse travel needs. And let's not forget the on-board facilities! Every seat will be equipped with power sockets, ensuring passengers can keep their devices charged and stay connected throughout the journey. Wi-Fi availability is a game-changer, allowing travelers to stay in touch with work, family, or friends, making the journey more productive and enjoyable.

A Scenic Adventure Across the Emirates

The Etihad Rail journey is not just about getting from A to B; it's an adventure in itself. The route connects some of the most iconic destinations in the UAE, offering breathtaking views along the way. Imagine passing through desert towns, coastal communities, and the stunning Almaha forests and Hajar mountains. Deputy CEO of Etihad Rail Mobility, Azza AlSuwaidi, described it as a "lovely experience" with glimpses of desert dunes, making it a truly memorable journey.

Speed and Punctuality for a Seamless Experience

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The high-speed trains will travel at 200kmph, ensuring a consistent and efficient schedule. This means passengers can plan their day with confidence, knowing they'll arrive on time. The carefully selected locations along the network, including Mohammed Bin Zayed City, Jumeirah Golf Estates, University City, and Al Hilal area, showcase the convenience and accessibility of this rail service.

Family-Friendly Travel at its Best

Etihad Rail understands the importance of family travel, and the trains are designed with families in mind. The family-seating options allow parents and children to sit together, fostering a sense of togetherness. With no traffic and beautiful views, families can reconnect and enjoy quality time. Additionally, the spacious seats accommodate up to 400 passengers, ensuring a comfortable journey for all.

Strategically Located Passenger Stations

The 11 passenger stations across the UAE are strategically placed to connect various destinations. From urban centers to desert communities, coastal towns, and educational hubs, these stations offer easy access to the rail network. The stations include Al Sila, Al Dhannah, Al Mirfa, Madinat Zayed, Mezairaa, Mohammed bin Zayed City, Al Faya, Jumeirah Golf Estates, University City, Al Dhaid, and Sakamkam (Al Hilal).

A Sustainable and Economic Initiative

The Etihad Rail project is a significant step towards fostering economic integration and sustainability. Aimed at reducing carbon emissions by 70-80% compared to road transport, it is a core pillar of the 'UAE Projects of the 50'. The rail network promises to transform the travel experience, offering a stress-free and efficient way to move across the country, connecting residents and visitors alike.