Etihad Airways Expands Tel Aviv Route: 42 Weekly Flights and Growing Demand (2026)

Etihad Airways is making waves in the aviation industry with its ambitious plans to establish a hub at Ben-Gurion Airport in Israel. This move is a strategic expansion for the UAE's flag carrier, which aims to capitalize on the growing demand for flights to Asia, particularly to Thailand. With 42 weekly flights between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi, Etihad is set to become a major player in this region, offering a competitive advantage with its proposed prices. However, this expansion comes amidst a complex landscape of ongoing conflict risks and a hesitant return to service by foreign airlines.

A Strategic Expansion

Etihad's decision to launch a hub at Ben-Gurion Airport is a bold move, especially considering the current geopolitical tensions in the region. The airline's focus on the Israel-UAE route is a strategic response to the surge in demand for flights to Asia. With 6 daily flights, the TLV-AUH route will become the most frequently traveled in Etihad's network, showcasing the airline's commitment to this market.

The expansion is particularly interesting given the context of the Israel-Hamas conflict and the broader tensions in the Middle East. While some foreign airlines have been hesitant to resume flights to Israel, Etihad's decision suggests a willingness to navigate these challenges. The airline's proposed prices for flights to Bangkok, starting at $974 without a checked bag and $1,014 with one, are competitive and could attract a significant number of passengers.

Navigating Conflict Risks

The aviation industry's return to service in Israel is a complex affair, with ongoing conflict risks and a cautious approach from foreign carriers. American Airlines, for instance, has stated it will not resume flights to Tel Aviv until January 2027, while Delta and United Airlines are not expected to return this summer. British Airways has extended its cancellations until August, indicating a cautious stance in the face of ongoing tensions.

However, there are signs of a gradual return to normalcy. Lufthansa Group has announced its intention to resume flights to Israel in June, and Wizz Air, a budget airline from Hungary, is set to resume service as early as May 28. These announcements follow an update from the European Aviation Safety Agency, which eased its recommendations regarding flights to Israel after the ceasefire between the US and Iran.

Etihad's Competitive Advantage

Etihad's expansion into Israel offers a competitive advantage in the market. With its proposed prices, the airline is positioning itself as an attractive option for travelers seeking flights to Asia. The 42 weekly flights will not only cater to the growing demand for Asian destinations but also provide a convenient stopover in Abu Dhabi for passengers heading further east. This strategic move could significantly boost Etihad's presence in the region and solidify its position as a major player in the aviation industry.

In conclusion, Etihad Airways' expansion into Israel is a strategic move that leverages the growing demand for flights to Asia. While the airline navigates complex geopolitical challenges, its competitive pricing and expanded network could attract a substantial number of passengers. As the aviation industry continues to recover from the pandemic, Etihad's decision to establish a hub at Ben-Gurion Airport highlights the industry's resilience and the potential for growth in the region.