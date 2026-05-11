Ethereum's 8% Surge: Bears Reassess as ETH Price Skyrockets (2026)

Ethereum's Bullish Surge: A 8% Jump Leaves Bears Scratching Their Heads

Ethereum's price has been on a thrilling rollercoaster ride, and the latest development has left many market participants stunned. With an impressive 8% surge, Ethereum has forced the bears to reconsider their positions. But here's where it gets controversial...

After a significant rally to $3,375, Ethereum initiated a downside correction. However, the price action took an unexpected turn as it broke above a crucial bearish trend line with resistance at $3,140. This move caught many traders off guard, and the bulls seized the opportunity, pushing the price above $3,300.

Ethereum's Resilience: A Stable Rise and Potential for Further Upside

Ethereum's price has demonstrated remarkable stability, mirroring Bitcoin's recent surge. The ETH/USD pair rallied above key resistance levels at $3,160 and $3,200, indicating a strong buying momentum. Despite a high at $3,374, the price is now correcting, but the overall trend remains bullish.

Currently, Ethereum is trading comfortably above $3,300 and the 100-hourly Simple Moving Average. If the bulls can defend this level and the 23.6% Fib retracement of the recent wave, we could witness another leg up. Immediate resistance is identified near $3,340, with the next major resistance levels at $3,380 and $3,420.

A decisive move above $3,420 could propel the price towards $3,500, opening the doors for further gains. In such a scenario, Ether might target the $3,550 or even $3,650 resistance zones in the near term.

Downside Scenarios: What If Ethereum Fails to Clear $3,340?

While the bullish outlook is promising, it's essential to consider downside scenarios. If Ethereum struggles to surpass the $3,340 resistance, a fresh decline could unfold. Initial support is anticipated near $3,300, with the first major support zone around $3,250.

A clear breakdown below $3,250 could trigger a move towards $3,220 and the 50% Fib retracement of the recent wave. Further losses might push the price towards the $3,180 region.

Technical Analysis: MACD and RSI Insights

The Hourly MACD for ETH/USD is showing signs of losing momentum in the bullish zone, suggesting a potential slowdown in the upward momentum. Meanwhile, the Hourly RSI is above the 50 zone, indicating that the price is in the bullish territory.

Key Takeaways and Discussion Points

Ethereum's 8% surge has forced bears to reassess their positions.

The break above the bearish trend line at $3,140 was a significant development.

Ethereum's price is currently consolidating above $3,300, with potential for further upside.

Downside scenarios should not be overlooked, with key support levels at $3,300 and $3,250.

Technical indicators suggest a potential slowdown in the bullish momentum.

And this is the part most people miss... the market is full of surprises, and Ethereum's price action is a perfect example. What do you think? Will Ethereum continue its upward trajectory, or will the bears stage a comeback? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below!