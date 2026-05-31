Ethereum Price Prediction 2026: Analyst Who Nailed the Bottom Reveals What’s Next (2026)

The world of cryptocurrency is a volatile and unpredictable arena, but one analyst has proven to be a reliable guide through the turbulent waters of Ethereum's price movements. This expert has not only accurately predicted the local bottom of Ethereum's price but has also outlined the next key levels that could determine its direction in the coming weeks. With a recent rebound in the Ethereum price, the spotlight is on this analyst's call, which has been confirmed by the market's trajectory.

The Ethereum price breakdown unfolded through a series of failed bullish structures, gradually weakening confidence in the uptrend. The first sign of trouble emerged when a bullish flag pattern broke down near the $3,700 level, cutting short expectations of continuation. This was followed by a more decisive shift as an ascending triangle failed, leading to a breakdown below the $3,000 support zone. As the Ethereum price moved lower into the $2,000–$1,850 range, the analyst highlighted $1,800 as a critical level to watch. According to him, holding that level would likely trigger a recovery toward $2,650, while losing it could expose a deeper move toward $1,300, identified as a stronger accumulation zone.

Price action ultimately respected the bullish scenario. Ethereum stabilized within the $1,800–$1,900 range, where buying pressure emerged and formed a base. From there, the market began to recover, delivering a gain of roughly 28% from the entry zone identified by the analyst. Building on that accuracy, Ethereum reclaimed previously resistant levels. The analyst noted a bearish flag near $2,150 that eventually broke, signaling a short-term momentum shift. A move above $2,300 further strengthened the recovery, showing buyers were regaining control. The market's trajectory ultimately confirmed the analyst's call, proving his forecast precise and reliable.

Now, the focus has shifted to a target identified by the analyst as the next likely area of interest: the Fair Value Gap (FVG) between $2,474 and $2,734. The analyst highlights this zone as a potential point where Ethereum may revisit before making a more decisive move. According to him, a push above the upper boundary—particularly past $2,634—would increase the likelihood of a test toward $3,000. That level is expected to act as a key decision point. While the recovery has been strong, overhead resistance remains, including prior support zones that have turned into resistance and a descending trendline visible on the chart. These factors suggest that any move into $3,000 will be closely contested.

At the same time, the analyst maintains that holding above $1,750 is essential to preserving the current uptrend. A break below that level could weaken the structure and reintroduce downside risk. By closely tracking price action, the analyst outlines what to expect next: a clear progression from breakdown to accumulation, now moving toward a potential expansion phase as Ethereum approaches its next major test. This analyst's insights provide a valuable perspective on the cryptocurrency market, offering a roadmap for investors navigating the turbulent waters of Ethereum's price movements.