Ethereum Funding Proposal: Validators to Pay for Network's Shared Costs? (2026)

Ethereum's ongoing funding debate has sparked a new proposal that could significantly impact the network's future. The idea, introduced on Ethereum's research forum, suggests a novel approach to addressing the "free-rider" problem by making validators, the guardians of the blockchain, contribute to its shared costs. This proposal, titled "Validator Redirected Revenue," aims to channel a portion of validators' staking rewards towards ecosystem funding, potentially revolutionizing how Ethereum's ecosystem is supported.

A Novel Funding Mechanism

The proposal introduces a protocol-level mechanism that allows validators to redirect a percentage of their staking rewards to fund shared ecosystem infrastructure and public goods. This redirect rate can range from 0% to 10%, with validators signaling their preference. If a majority of validators agree on a nonzero rate, it becomes mandatory for all, with funds distributed via a "splitter" contract based on their stated preferences.

This mechanism is designed to address the free-rider problem, where projects benefit from shared infrastructure without contributing to its maintenance. By shifting the burden to validators, who are already incentivized to secure the network, Ethereum aims to ensure that those who benefit from the ecosystem also contribute to its sustainability.

The Free-Rider Problem

Ethereum's free-rider problem has long been a concern. Projects rely on shared infrastructure, security work, research, and public goods, but no single actor is willing to pay the full bill. This has led to underfunding, as the Ethereum Foundation, donors, or a small group of motivated teams often step in to fill the gap. The proposal argues that validators, as natural long-term stakeholders, are well-positioned to take on this responsibility.

Validator Redirected Revenue: A Detailed Look

Validators, who secure Ethereum by locking up ether (ETH) and checking transactions, earn staking rewards. The proposal suggests that a portion of these rewards could be redirected to fund ecosystem projects. At current staking levels, validators receive approximately 700,000 ETH annually in rewards. A 5% to 10% redirect could send around 50,000 to 70,000 ETH annually towards ecosystem funding, equivalent to about $120 million at current market prices.

One of the key features of this proposal is the "splitter" contract, which allows validators to set and forget their funding preferences. This contract combines their preferences and distributes the funds accordingly, streamlining the process.

Potential Risks and Concerns

While the proposal has potential, it is not without risks. One concern is validator cartelization, where a majority of validators coordinate to raise the redirect rate and route funds to themselves or favored groups. This could undermine the very principle of decentralization.

Another issue is the gap between staking operators and ETH holders. Most ETH is staked through staking firms, liquid-staking protocols, or exchanges, creating a disconnect between those who make funding choices and those who bear the yield loss. This raises questions about the fairness of the system.

Additionally, there's an issuance question. Critics may argue that Ethereum could simply reduce issuance instead of validators giving up part of their rewards. This highlights the need for careful consideration and ongoing discussions before moving forward.

A Starting Point for Discussion

The proposal is a starting point for discussion, not a finished answer. It has sparked active debates, and the Ethereum community is actively considering its implications. The proposal's success will depend on addressing the potential risks and finding a balance that ensures fairness and decentralization.

Personal Thoughts

Personally, I find this proposal fascinating because it challenges the traditional notion of how blockchain ecosystems are funded. By involving validators, who are already incentivized to secure the network, Ethereum could create a more sustainable funding model. However, it's crucial to carefully navigate the potential risks and ensure that the system remains decentralized and fair.

In my opinion, this proposal raises a deeper question about the role of validators in the Ethereum ecosystem. Should they be the primary contributors to its sustainability? Or is there a better way to balance the interests of validators, projects, and ETH holders? These are questions that the Ethereum community must continue to explore and discuss as it moves forward.

As Ethereum continues to evolve, proposals like this one highlight the importance of ongoing dialogue and adaptation. The network's success depends on its ability to address challenges and find innovative solutions, and this proposal is a testament to that spirit of innovation and community engagement.