Esteban Ocon Reveals Why He Crashed with Sergio Perez So Often at Force India | F1 Rivalry Explained (2026)

Esteban Ocon's Frequent Collisions with Sergio Perez: A Tale of Impetuosity and Team Dynamics

'I was racing against someone very experienced, you know, Checo. He was a consistent scorer in the midfield - probably the most consistent.' - Esteban Ocon

Esteban Ocon, the young and ambitious driver, found himself in a challenging situation during his first full season in Formula 1 with Force India. His rivalry with team-mate Sergio Perez, a seasoned six-time podium finisher, led to a series of collisions that raised questions about Ocon's impetuosity and team dynamics. In this article, we delve into the reasons behind these frequent clashes and explore the impact they had on both drivers and the team.

Ocon, fresh off a nine-race stint at Manor, entered the 2017 season with a lot to prove. The Mercedes protege was up against a highly experienced Perez, who was known for his consistency in scoring points. The Force India VJM10, the fourth-quickest car overall, had the potential for decent results, but several incidents cost the team a significant amount of points.

One notable incident occurred at Baku, where Ocon squeezed Perez into the wall while both cars were running in the top five. Similarly, at Spa-Francorchamps, Perez inadvertently pushed the sister car towards the inside wall on two separate occasions during the descent from La Source to Eau Rouge. These incidents sparked strong emotions from an upset Ocon, who expressed his frustration publicly after the races.

'I don't know if he wants to die or something. Today, we lost a lot of points. We took a lot of risk. We risk our lives for nothing and no reason.' - Esteban Ocon

Ocon's impetuosity, coupled with his eagerness to prove himself, led to these frequent collisions. In hindsight, he acknowledges that he started the season on the back foot and struggled to catch up with Perez's experience. However, he also mentions that they were racing closely, and there were moments where he felt the incidents were not necessarily his fault.

'I was very young. I was inexperienced. I wanted to push hard and show people what I was capable of.' - Esteban Ocon

The team's dynamics played a significant role in these collisions. Force India briefly enforced team orders despite their strong position in the constructors' championship. This decision was likely influenced by the team's financial situation and the need to avoid costly crashes. The team's acquisition by the Lawrence Stroll consortium in mid-2018 further highlights the challenges they faced.

In conclusion, Esteban Ocon's frequent collisions with Sergio Perez were a result of his impetuosity, the competitive nature of the sport, and the team's dynamics. While these incidents had a significant impact on the team's performance, they also provided valuable learning experiences for both drivers. As Ocon reflects on his career, he acknowledges his mistakes and the importance of overcoming them, setting the stage for his future success in Formula 1.