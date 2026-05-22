Estate Tax Cliff: How to Avoid Losing Inheritance to Taxes (2026)

Beware the tax trap that could wipe out your inheritance!

Many Americans believe their tax obligations end with their last breath, but that's not the case. Estate taxes can still apply to your assets and interests, and they can significantly impact the inheritances your loved ones receive.

While the federal government imposes an estate tax, the real concern for most lies with state-level estate taxes. These taxes often have lower thresholds, making them more likely to affect a broader range of individuals.

Here's where it gets controversial: Some states, known as "cliff states," have particularly low exemption thresholds. In these states, even a small excess over the threshold can trigger a tax on the entire estate, not just the excess amount.

For example, Illinois and New York are cliff states. In Illinois, an estate valued at $4 million or less is exempt from estate tax, but anything above that triggers a progressive tax rate on the entire estate. Similarly, in New York, an estate valued at $7.16 million or less is exempt, but if the estate exceeds $7.52 million, the tax applies to the entire amount.

And this is the part most people miss: State estate taxes can vary significantly, with some states having much lower exemption levels and higher tax rates than the federal government. Take Oregon, for instance, with an exemption of just $1 million, impacting not only the wealthy but also upper-middle-income families.

Other states with low thresholds to watch out for include Massachusetts ($2 million), Washington ($2.193 million to $3 million), and Minnesota ($3 million).

So, what can you do to protect your inheritance? Planning is key. Work with professionals like attorneys, accountants, and financial advisors to navigate the complex world of estate taxes. They can help you understand which assets count towards your taxable estate and suggest strategies to reduce that value.

Some strategies include annual tax-free gifting, setting up irrevocable trusts to remove assets from your taxable estate, and making contributions to educational accounts or charitable donations.

Remember, estate planning is not a DIY project, especially when federal estate tax concerns are involved.

Stay informed and take action to ensure your loved ones receive the full inheritance you intended for them.

What are your thoughts on estate taxes and the potential impact on inheritances? Feel free to share your experiences and opinions in the comments below!