Essential Amenities Disappearing: The Impact on Dutch Towns (2026)

A concerning trend has emerged in the Netherlands, where vital community services and amenities are vanishing from towns and villages across the country. This issue is more widespread than one might think, affecting over half of all Dutch neighborhoods.

The Disappearance of Essential Services

In a recent analysis by NOS and regional broadcasters, it was revealed that 51% of Dutch neighborhoods have experienced a decline in access to essential amenities over the past five years. This includes a loss of schools, doctors, childcare centers, and supermarkets in one out of every five neighborhoods. For the remaining areas, the distance to these vital services has increased, impacting the daily lives of residents.

The study, which examined data from Statistics Netherlands (CBS), focused on nine key amenities: supermarkets, grocery stores, primary schools, daycare centers, after-school care, libraries, house doctors, cafeterias, and cafes. These services are considered essential for maintaining a high quality of life.

The Impact on Rural and Urban Areas

Surprisingly, this decline is not limited to remote regions. While villages in Betuwe have been hit the hardest, even cities have seen the closure of local supermarkets, leaving neighborhoods reliant on larger stores located further away. For example, in Varik, a village with around 1,000 residents, the local pub has disappeared, contributing to the increasing distances to amenities. Similarly, in Ophemert, a neighboring village with a population of 1,650, the supermarket closed to make way for an apartment building, forcing locals to drive almost 5 kilometers for their groceries.

A Glimmer of Hope

However, there is a silver lining. Approximately 15% of neighborhoods have seen an improvement in accessibility to amenities over the past five years. This is largely due to the opening of after-school care facilities within or near these neighborhoods. For instance, Maasbommel in Gelderland gained a grocery store, cafeteria, and after-school care facility, providing much-needed services to the community.

The Most Remote Neighborhoods

The most remote neighborhood in the Netherlands in 2024 was Castelré in Noord-Brabant. Castelré is an unusual case, as it is not a traditional village but rather a scattered group of homes with only 125 residents. Despite being almost entirely surrounded by Belgium, CBS figures indicate that residents must travel an average of 10 kilometers to access basic amenities in the Netherlands. However, the reality is less severe, as the nearby Belgian town of Hoostraten is easily accessible by foot.

Looking at villages and hamlets with over 250 residents, Ketelhaven in Flevoland takes the title of the furthest neighborhood from amenities. The 625 residents of Ketelhaven must travel an average of 8.1 kilometers to Dronten for their primary school, childcare, supermarket, and doctor. Ketelhaven is also an interesting case, as it was once a recreational park but is now permanently inhabited, with distances to amenities remaining over 8 kilometers since its transition.

A Call for Action and Discussion

This issue raises important questions about the future of our communities and the accessibility of essential services. How can we ensure that all neighborhoods have adequate access to these vital amenities? What steps can be taken to prevent further loss and improve accessibility? These are questions that require thoughtful consideration and discussion.

And here's where it gets controversial: should we prioritize the preservation of local amenities or focus on larger, more efficient facilities? What impact does this have on community cohesion and the social fabric of our towns and villages? These are complex issues, and we'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments. Let's spark a conversation and find solutions together!