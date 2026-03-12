ESPN Unlimited: What's the Hold-Up for Comcast and YouTube TV? (2026)

ESPN Unlimited to be accessible for Comcast customers in the upcoming weeks, but YouTube TV's timeline remains uncertain. As the WWE Royal Rumble approaches, Comcast Xfinity subscribers who receive ESPN as part of their subscription will soon have access to ESPN Unlimited, but for now, they'll need to find alternative ways to watch the event. YouTube TV subscribers are also awaiting their turn, with no specific timeline provided by the company. The delay is attributed to technical issues related to authenticating millions of new users, and both Comcast and YouTube TV are working to resolve these issues. ESPN Unlimited, launched last August, aims to offer all ESPN content in one place, but so far, it's been limited to those who receive ESPN through traditional cable or satellite bundles. Comcast and YouTube TV subscribers, who account for a significant portion of ESPN's audience, have been unable to access the premium tier, despite having already paid for it through their bundle subscriptions. This has led to a situation where subscribers are either forgoing exclusive content or paying an additional $30 per month to access it directly from ESPN. ESPN's recent move to place more premium programming on the Unlimited tier has caused frustration, especially for tennis fans who were surprised by the shift to the Unlimited tier for Australian Open matches. With Comcast's imminent access, YouTube TV remains the last hurdle for ESPN to fully implement its app strategy.

