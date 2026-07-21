ESPN Ranks Cardinals' Roster Among Worst in NFL (2026)

The Arizona Cardinals' roster has been ranked among the worst in the NFL by ESPN, with the team tied for 29th place. This ranking is a stark reminder of the challenges the team faces, particularly at the quarterback position. The departure of Kyler Murray and the uncertain future of Jacoby Brissett leave the Cardinals in a precarious situation. Brissett, who started 12 games last season, had a decent performance with 3,366 passing yards and 23 touchdowns, but his QBR of 41.2 ranked 24th among qualified quarterbacks. This ranking highlights the need for a strong quarterback to lead the team, and the Cardinals' struggles in this area are well-documented.

One of the key factors in the team's poor standing is the quarterback position. With Brissett as the probable Week 1 starter, the Cardinals are relying on a veteran journeyman who has yet to prove himself as a long-term solution. The team's ongoing contract talks with Brissett and the expected playing time for rookie Carson Beck in the 2027 draft class further emphasize the uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position. This uncertainty is a significant concern for the team's future.

The Cardinals' tight end position, however, is a source of strength. Trey McBride has emerged as one of the NFL's top playmakers at the position, with impressive statistics in 2025. His ability to catch 120 passes, accumulate 1,200 yards, and score 10 touchdowns in a single season is remarkable. McBride's performance has solidified his role as a key player for the team.

Despite the team's struggles, there are reasons for optimism. Wide receiver Michael Wilson has shown potential, with his production improving significantly in the second half of the season. Wilson's ability to adapt and increase his efficiency when Marvin Harrison Jr. was out is a positive sign for the team's future. Additionally, the trade rumors surrounding Josh Sweat and the potential for BJ Ojulari to step up and fulfill his potential as a pass rusher provide further reasons for hope.

In conclusion, the Arizona Cardinals' ranking of 29th in the NFL is a stark reminder of the team's challenges, particularly at the quarterback position. However, the team's strength at tight end and the potential for improvement at other positions provide reasons for optimism. The Cardinals' future will depend on their ability to address their weaknesses and build upon their strengths, with the quarterback position being a key area of focus.