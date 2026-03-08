ESPN Parts Ways with Pam Shriver and Brad Gilbert Before Australian Open! (2026)

ESPN's Australian Open shakeup sees them part ways with two legendary tennis analysts, Pam Shriver and Brad Gilbert. The network is revamping its coverage, bringing in younger talent and a fresh perspective. This move marks the end of decades-long careers for both Shriver and Gilbert, who have been with ESPN since 1990 and 1993, respectively. The network is grateful for their contributions, but it's time for a change. With a focus on the future, ESPN is introducing new faces like Malika Andrews and Katie George to host the tournament, while also reshuffling roles within its broadcast team. This includes Chris McKendry taking on a new play-by-play role and the uncertain status of Darren Cahill, who is currently coaching Jannik Sinner. The 2026 Australian Open promises an exciting new era for tennis fans, with a mix of fresh talent and the legacy of these departing analysts.

