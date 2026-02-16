Esha Deol's Emotional New Year Tribute to Dharmendra & Bobby Deol's Love! | 'Ikkis' Updates (2026)

Esha Deol's Emotional New Year's Tribute to Late Father Dharmendra

Esha Deol kicked off the New Year with a heartwarming gesture, paying tribute to her late father, the iconic Bollywood actor Dharmendra. As she rang in 2026 in Dubai, Esha's heartfelt message and unique photo choice captured the attention of many. While some stars opt for fireworks or grand settings, Esha's tribute was a quiet yet powerful moment, marked by a simple yet meaningful photo of herself pointing at the moon, accompanied by a heartfelt note.

In her post, Esha shared a glimpse of her party-ready look, complete with stylish accessories, and sent a warm message to her fans, wishing them blessings, happiness, health, and strength. This gesture not only showcased Esha's deep connection with her father but also highlighted the family's close bond. Her brother, actor Bobby Deol, added to the sentiment by expressing his love through a string of heart emoticons in the comments section.

The Deol family's decision to host separate prayer services for Dharmendra further emphasized their unity and respect for his legacy. While Bobby and Sunny Deol organized one service at a hotel, Hema Malini, along with her daughters, hosted another at her residence, both on the same day. This was followed by another prayer meet in Delhi, hosted by Hema and her daughters, paying tribute to the late actor.

Dharmendra's final film, 'Ikkis', which stars Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, is set to release in theatres. The war biopic is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. As the film hits the big screens, it serves as a fitting tribute to Dharmendra's final performance, leaving a lasting memory for his fans.

Sriram Raghavan, the director of the war film, shared his thoughts on working with the legendary actor, praising his extraordinary talent in his last film. As the New Year begins, Esha Deol's tribute stands as a beautiful reminder of the impact her father had on the industry and the hearts of his fans, leaving an indelible mark on Bollywood's history.