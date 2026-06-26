ESC 2025: Finnland führt bei den Wettquoten, Israel begeistert das Publikum (2026)

The 70th Eurovision Song Contest is underway, and the odds are in Finland's favor. The duo Linda Lampenius & Pete Parkkonen with their song "Liekinheitin" is currently leading the pack with a 31% chance of winning. France and Denmark are close behind, but Austria's Cosmó with his song "Tanzschein" is struggling to keep up. If you're thinking of placing a bet, be aware that the odds are stacked against the Austrian act, with only 31 of the 35 participating countries expected to succeed. Montenegro, Azerbaijan, and Estonia are also in the running, but Finland is far ahead in the competition. The Finnish entry, a blend of classical pop and rock, is titled "Liekinheitin" ("Flammenwerfer"), and it's been a strong favorite since the beginning. France's Monroe with her song "Regarde!" is in second place with only an 11% chance of winning, and Denmark's Søren Torpegaard Lund with "Før vi går hjem" is close behind with an 11% chance as well. Australia's Delta Goodrem with "Eclipse" and Greece's Akylas with "Ferto" are also in the running, but they'll need to qualify for the final in the upcoming shows. Israel's controversial participation has already caused a stir, with five countries withdrawing from the competition. Noam Bettan with his song "Michelle" is seen as a strong contender, with a 4% chance of winning. The top ten in the bookie's predictions are completed by the acts from Ukraine and Italy. The odds for the jury's vote are in favor of Australia, followed by France and Finland. Finland is also expected to perform well in the public's vote, with Israel and Greece in second and third place, respectively. However, Cosmó's chances are not looking good, with a low ranking predicted in all categories.