ESA's Space Mission: Unst's SaxaVord Spaceport to Host Exciting Satellite Launches (2026)

SaxaVord Spaceport: A Gateway to Space Exploration

The European Space Agency (ESA) has announced an exciting development in the realm of satellite technology. Two launches are set to take place from the SaxaVord Spaceport in Unst, marking a significant milestone in ESA's test program. These launches will utilize a rocket from the German company RFA, which is making strides in the space industry.

The first mission, named Lurbat, is a groundbreaking endeavor. It involves a small satellite that will transmit Earth-observation data to research centers in Spain. The satellite is equipped with two innovative propulsion systems, showcasing cutting-edge technology. One system employs solar-powered electrolysis to generate water, which is then expelled for propulsion. The other system utilizes a unique approach, employing a porous material to generate ions, offering an alternative method for satellite movement.

In addition to Lurbat, a second mission will launch two 'CubeSats' developed by the Spanish company Indra Space under an ESA contract. These CubeSats will conduct five experiments, including a crucial study on electron temperatures, density, and ion density in the plasma above our atmosphere. This experiment is being led by the Royal Belgian Institute for Space Aeronomy, contributing to our understanding of the upper atmosphere.

Both missions will leverage the RFA One launch vehicle, which is a significant part of ESA's Flight Ticket Initiative. This initiative provides European companies and organizations with the opportunity to test and advance satellite technologies in space. The initiative is jointly funded by ESA and the European Union, fostering collaboration and innovation.

While no launches have occurred from SaxaVord Spaceport yet, RFA is at the forefront of this endeavor. The company has received the first launch license and has exclusive use of a launchpad at SaxaVord. However, a 'hot fire' test conducted by RFA in 2024 resulted in a controlled burn, deemed a 'successful failure' as safety protocols functioned as intended. This incident highlights the rigorous testing and safety measures in place within the space industry.

