Errol Spence's Take on Terence Crawford's Retirement: A Wise Move? (2026)

The boxing world is buzzing with the retirement of Terence Crawford, a decision that has sparked intense debate. Crawford's legacy is a topic that divides opinions, and his retirement has left many wondering if he made the right call.

Crawford's career was nothing short of extraordinary. His victory over Errol Spence Jr. in 2023 was a pivotal moment, solidifying his status as a record-breaking welterweight champion. The fight, a highly anticipated showdown, saw Crawford emerge as the undisputed champion, holding the WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO titles. But here's where it gets controversial: Crawford didn't stop there. He went on to conquer the super-welterweight division, defeating Israil Madrimov and becoming a four-weight champion. And this is the part most people miss - Crawford then took on the legendary Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, winning a unanimous decision and becoming a five-division champion. An incredible feat, but was it enough?

Errol Spence Jr., Crawford's former rival, believes so. In an interview with FightHype, Spence praised Crawford's decision to retire, stating, "He's achieved everything in the sport. What more is there to prove? His health is paramount, and he has his family to consider. It's a beautiful thing to retire at the top, something many fighters never get to experience."

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However, Crawford's retirement has left a void in the boxing landscape, and the question remains: did he retire too soon? Despite lucrative offers and the potential for even greater achievements, Crawford has remained steadfast in his decision. But what about Spence? After his defeat to Crawford, Spence has been linked with a potential comeback, leaving fans and experts wondering if he, too, will return to the ring.

The debate rages on. Was Crawford's retirement a wise move, or did he leave too much on the table? And what about Spence - will he return to reclaim his title? These questions and more are sure to spark lively discussions among boxing enthusiasts. So, what do you think? Is Crawford's retirement a wise decision, or did he retire too early? And will Spence make a comeback? Share your thoughts in the comments and let's discuss!