Ericsson to Cut 30 Jobs in Athlone: Impact on the Local Economy (2026)

In a striking development, Ericsson, the largest multinational employer in Athlone, has revealed plans to cut approximately 29 jobs within the town. This announcement, which was made public today, marks a significant shift for the company and its workforce.

Earlier on Wednesday, employees at the Cornamaddy facility were informed about the initiation of a voluntary severance program specifically targeting staff within the SA Network Management division. The communication indicated that this initiative could affect up to 29 positions out of the total 1,350 employees working for Ericsson in Athlone.

The window for applying to this voluntary redundancy program opened today and will remain available until Friday, February 6. In a message shared with the staff, management acknowledged the difficulty of delivering such news but expressed optimism about the long-term benefits: "While this is a difficult message to share, and step to take, I am confident it places us in a stronger position looking into the future of our business."

When the Westmeath Independent reached out for further clarification, a spokesperson for Ericsson mentioned that the job cuts would potentially impact a total of 35 employees across both the Dublin and Athlone sites. They elaborated on the rationale behind these proposed reductions, stating, "These proposed staff reductions are part of global initiatives to improve our cost position, while maintaining investments critical to Ericsson’s technology leadership and execution of our strategy."

Despite the impending job losses, Ericsson reassured the public of its ongoing commitment to Ireland and its customer base.

Interestingly, it has come to light that after more than half a century of operation in Cornamaddy, Ericsson is planning to transition to a new, purpose-built facility located at the IDA Business and Technology Park in Garrycastle, Athlone. In December, the company announced that they had commenced a detailed architectural design process for their forthcoming headquarters at this new site.

This news raises important questions about the future of employment in the region and how corporations balance operational efficiency with workforce stability. What are your thoughts on companies like Ericsson making such significant changes? Do you believe the long-term benefits justify the immediate impacts on employees? Feel free to share your opinions in the comments!