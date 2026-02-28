Epic vs Google: Is the Feud Finally Over? Courtroom Drama Explained (2026)

Could this be the turning point in the long-standing battle between Epic Games and Google? The future of the Android operating system might be decided today, right here in this courtroom. We have Epic's CEO, Tim Sweeney, and Google's Android chief, Sameer Samat, both present. Their mission? To persuade Judge James Donato that their recent settlement is the way forward, resolving Google's alleged illegal monopoly over Android app stores without the harsher penalties previously ordered by the judge. I'll be sharing all the significant developments live from this crucial hearing.

This legal saga began over five years ago, in August 2020, when Epic Games first took legal action against Google. The jury delivered a decisive victory for Epic in December 2023, a verdict that was later upheld by an appeals court. Even the US Supreme Court declined to intervene, leaving Google to face the initial consequences. Judge Donato had mandated that Google significantly alter its Android ecosystem in the United States, which included allowing rival app stores to operate within Google's own store, among other stringent measures.

Now, Epic and Google are presenting Judge Donato with a new path: a proposed settlement. If approved as is, Google has committed to lowering its app store fees across the globe, not just in the US. This could create a more favorable environment for app developers worldwide. Additionally, they plan to introduce a 'Registered App Stores' program, which would theoretically make it easier for competing app stores to be available on Android. But here's where it gets potentially tricky: these rival stores might still operate under Google's influence and be subject to complex fee structures.

And this is the part most people miss: If Judge Donato rejects the settlement, Google has hinted at an alternative approach that might be far less appealing to app developers and the court. Under this alternative, if developers wish to bypass Google's payment systems, they would be compelled to immediately join new, rigid Google programs. These programs would require them to pay Google a fee for each app download, even if the app store fees themselves are only marginally reduced. This could significantly impact developer revenue.

Interestingly, Epic and Google are already behaving as if this settlement is a done deal. We've seen Fortnite make a comeback on Android, and both companies have publicly voiced their support for each other.

However, Judge Donato has expressed public skepticism about the settlement, reportedly questioning why Google and Epic have so suddenly become such close allies. To get to the bottom of this, he has summoned the key negotiators to court. This includes Tim Sweeney and Sameer Samat, along with Epic's economic expert witness, Stanford professor Doug Bernheim, and Google's regulatory affairs director, Lara Kollios.

While it's unlikely the judge will give his final approval today, the proceedings are bound to be insightful. It's worth noting that Vox Media, The Verge's parent company, is also involved in a lawsuit against Google concerning its ad tech monopoly.

