Epic Surfing in Los Angeles: Massive Swell Captured by Brad Jacobson (2026)

This week, Los Angeles witnessed a surfing spectacle that shook the shores like never before—literally. But here's where it gets controversial: Was this swell a once-in-a-lifetime event, or just another overhyped coastal phenomenon? As a photographer and videographer, I arrived at sunrise to capture the peak of this monstrous swell, and let me tell you, it was no exaggeration. Armed with my Canon 20-800mm lens, I filmed the action from a mile away, battling the morning haze and the relentless spray from waves that seemed to touch the sky. The surf was at its most ferocious early on, delivering double-overhead sets that left even seasoned surfers in awe. It wasn’t just big—it was breathtaking. And this is the part most people miss: the sheer power of nature, combined with the skill of those riding these waves, creates a moment that’s both humbling and exhilarating to witness.

But let’s dive deeper. Is this kind of swell a blessing or a curse for the surfing community? While it offers a rare opportunity for thrill-seekers, it also raises questions about safety and accessibility. For beginners, these conditions can be downright dangerous, yet they’re often drawn to the spectacle. So, how do we balance the thrill of the ride with the responsibility of keeping everyone safe? That’s a debate worth having.

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If you’re curious to see more, check out my footage on my YouTube channel, where I’ve captured the raw intensity of this event. And while you’re at it, consider joining our community of contributors at The Inertia. We’re always looking for fresh perspectives and stories that push the boundaries of adventure and exploration.

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Now, here’s my question for you: Do you think these extreme swells are a gift to the surfing world, or do they pose unnecessary risks? Let’s spark a conversation in the comments—I’d love to hear your take!

Epic Surfing in Los Angeles: Massive Swell Captured by Brad Jacobson (2026)

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