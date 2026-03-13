Epic Journey: Los Angeles to Chicago via Hong Kong, Bangkok & Taipei! (2026)

Embark on a thrilling journey with me as I share the story of my unconventional flight path from Los Angeles to Chicago. Instead of taking the direct route, I chose a scenic detour through East Asia, an adventure that was both spontaneous and challenging. But here's where it gets controversial... I decided to use my expiring PlusPoints, United Airlines' upgrade currency, to fly via Hong Kong, Bangkok, and Taipei. This decision was fueled by my love for flying, the availability of flights, and the opportunity to create valuable blog content. However, the unexpected twist came when the flights filled up at the last minute, forcing me to improvise and ultimately book with EVA Airways. Get ready to dive into the details of this unique travel experience and discover the unexpected challenges and rewards that came with it.