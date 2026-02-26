Epic Games' Response to Horses Studio Ban: Context or Ghosting? (2026)

The gaming industry is abuzz with a heated dispute between two prominent players. Epic Games' decision to ban the horror game Horses has sparked a fiery response from its developer, Santa Ragione.

Santa Ragione claims that Epic Games has been evasive and made false statements regarding the game's content. They assert that Epic 'ghosted' them and failed to provide the necessary certification for the game's release. But here's where it gets controversial: Epic Games insists they provided feedback and context, claiming the game breached their content guidelines.

The Italian developer, Santa Ragione, initially faced a setback when Valve refused to host Horses on Steam. Soon after, Epic Games Store also withdrew support, leaving the game's future in limbo. In a surprising twist, Epic Games VP Steve Allison praised Santa Ragione's work, only for the studio to later accuse Epic of making 'provably incorrect statements' and withholding crucial information.

Santa Ragione took to BlueSky, stating that Epic refused to provide evidence for their claims and did not share the Adults Only (AO) certificate, which would allow the studio to appeal. They argue that the game's content does not warrant an AO rating, as evidenced by its availability on other platforms and walkthroughs online.

Epic Games, however, stands by its decision, explaining that the game violated their 'Inappropriate Content' and 'Hateful or Abusive Content' policies. They maintain that a secondary rating check resulted in an AO rating, but as it wasn't an official submission, they couldn't issue a certificate. Epic claims they offered context to the developers and upheld their decision after an appeal.

Despite the controversy, Horses has sold impressively, but its success might not be enough to secure Santa Ragione's future. This situation raises questions about the power dynamics between developers and platform holders. Are developers at the mercy of platform policies, or should there be more transparency and dialogue? Share your thoughts on this complex issue!