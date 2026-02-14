Epic Comeback! Daingean Uí Chúis Stuns Ballyboden in All-Ireland Club Semi-Final | GAA Highlights (2026)

Imagine trailing by 10 points in a high-stakes semi-final, only to mount a jaw-dropping comeback in extra time. That’s exactly what Daingean Uí Chúis of Kerry achieved against Ballyboden St Enda’s of Dublin in the AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Club Championship semi-final at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork. But here’s where it gets controversial—was their victory a testament to sheer determination, or did Ballyboden let it slip through their fingers? Let’s dive into the drama that unfolded on this unforgettable day.

The match, delayed by 30 minutes due to an earlier extra-time thriller between An Ghaeltacht and Sallins, started with Ballyboden dominating. James Holland set up Ryan O’Dwyer for an early two-pointer, and Colm Basquel nearly capitalized on a goal chance, only for Gavin Curran to make a crucial save. Ballyboden’s Patrick Warren, a Kerry native, shone in the first half, scoring back-to-back points to extend their lead to 0-6 without reply. Daingean Uí Chúis finally got on the board in the 14th minute through Matthew Flaherty, but Ballyboden’s relentless pressure kept them at bay, leading 0-14 to 0-5 at halftime.

And this is the part most people miss—Daingean Uí Chúis’s captain, Paul Geaney, wasn’t even fit to start. Yet, his halftime introduction turned the tide. Geaney’s leadership and precision (0-8, including a crucial two-pointer to force extra time) were nothing short of heroic. Alongside Tom O’Sullivan’s six points, they clawed their way back from the brink of defeat. Mark O’Connor, the Aussie Rules star released by Geelong for this match, sealed the deal with the insurance score, ensuring Daingean Uí Chúis became the first Kerry club to reach the final since Dr Crokes in 2019.

Ballyboden’s Ryan O’Dwyer (0-7) and Colm Basquel (1-2) kept them in the game, but Basquel’s missed free at the end of normal time will haunt them. The match ended 1-26 to 1-24 in favor of Daingean Uí Chúis, setting up a final against Scotstown or St Brigid’s at Croke Park on January 18th.

Here’s the controversial question: Did Ballyboden lose this match, or did Daingean Uí Chúis win it? Was it Ballyboden’s missed opportunities or Daingean Uí Chúis’s resilience that decided the outcome? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!